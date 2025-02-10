Are Singapore consumers ready for a sustainable future?

Sustainability isn’t just about going green – it’s also about taking care of your health and financial well-being.

As a homegrown financial services provider, Singlife wants to chart a better way to sustainability, with a focus on improving the health and well-being of Singapore and its people. That’s why it developed the Sustainable Future Index (SFI), a pioneering measure of the readiness of consumers in Singapore for a sustainable future. Such readiness is determined not only by one’s actions, but also by one’s attitudes and beliefs about sustainability.

Through a survey of 1,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents across diverse demographic groups, the SFI explores what motivates consumers to adopt sustainable practices, the obstacles they face and their preferred sustainability habits. The goal? To identify gaps and empower both consumers and businesses to make better decisions that champion environmental and holistic wellness.

The launch of the SFI is especially meaningful as Singapore marks SG60 this year. Building a brighter future together means that Singapore continues to thrive sustainably for future generations to live, work and play in harmony.

THE GAP BETWEEN AWARENESS AND ACTION

The SFI revealed a significant gap: While seven in 10 respondents recognise sustainability as vital for the planet’s future, only three in 10 are actively taking action, with most citing recycling and reducing single-use plastics as their primary actions. These steps, though important, fall short of the expansive actions needed to drive meaningful change.