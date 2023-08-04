The artistry within: Tiffany True Setting showcases the intricate craft of diamond cutting
At Tiffany & Co., skilled artisans sculpt nature’s wonders into brilliant gems that beautifully symbolise timeless love.
The allure of a diamond lies in its delicate yet fiery nature, a testament to its craftsmanship. Among the traditional four Cs, only one is a contribution fashioned by human hands – the cut. New York jeweller Tiffany & Co. has long devoted itself to the exploration of this facet, meticulously designing settings and bands that showcase the diamond in all its splendour.
Nowhere is this commitment more fully expressed than in Tiffany’s engagement rings. Since 1886, when the iconic Tiffany Setting made its debut, individuals worldwide have discovered an extraordinary means of pledging their everlasting love to another. Now, with the introduction of the Tiffany True Setting, Tiffany & Co. has created another timeless symbol of love to add to its engagement collection.
A CUT ABOVE
One could own the purest diamond but without an expert cut, its dazzling destiny remains unfulfilled.
At Tiffany & Co., the creation of its prized gems is entrusted to a team of nearly 1,500 veteran graders and artisans who approach their task with unwavering precision. Through an arduous process, Tiffany diamonds undergo an exhaustive examination, with each stone being scrutinised as many as 1,690 times, from its rough form to its final polished state. Only then do they earn the coveted distinction of a triple excellent cut, the highest grade in the industry for round diamonds.
This meticulous evaluation focuses on three crucial aspects. The precision of the cut determines how the size and angles of the different facets interact within the stone. Symmetry, on the other hand, is achieved by harmonising the alignment and intersection of these various facets. Lastly, the polish showcases the details and placement of the facet shapes, as well as the final finish of the diamond. These intricately calculated elements combine to produce a diamond that refracts light flawlessly, one that occupies a mere 0.04 per cent of the world’s gem-grade diamonds.
Within this process, three cuts emerge. The first is the Brilliant Cut, an arrangement of triangular and kite-shaped facets designed to maximise the diamond’s light return. The Step Cut, characterised by trapezoidal facets that run parallel to the diamond’s girdle (the outer edge), reminiscent of a cascading staircase, emphasises the stone’s colour and clarity.
For the Tiffany True Setting, Tiffany & Co. has selected the third option: A all-new square mixed cut that ingeniously fuses elements from the previous two, resulting in a dramatic display entirely unique to itself.
Recognised as a fancy-cut diamond, the mixed cut design enhances brilliance through increased surface area exposure on the diamond’s primary facet. The result is a natural radiance achieved through heightened contrast and strategically dispersed light.
A STUNNING SETTING
With the classic Tiffany Setting, the house achieved its iconic style by lifting the diamond, making it seemingly float above the band as it catches and refracts light to ignite scintillation. The Tiffany True Setting achieves a similar effect through a different approach.
The sleek band and setting exhibit clean, geometric lines, mirroring the inspiring architecture of today’s urban landscapes. It catches just the right amount of radiance, never overpowering the brilliance of the stone. Positioned lower on the finger, the setting exudes understated elegance, while reverently cradling the diamond with prongs that appear to fade into the stone, ensuring its magnificence remains the focal point.
As a subtle homage to its storied legacy, a discreet detail is etched into the setting – a delicate ‘T’. It is an emblem that acknowledges both ring and wearer as part of a privileged chapter in the history of Tiffany’s engagement rings.
Indeed, love finds new forms of expression as time unfolds, and the Tiffany True Setting is an apt reflection of love for today’s modern couples.
