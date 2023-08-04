The artistry within: Tiffany True Setting showcases the intricate craft of diamond cutting

One could own the purest diamond but without an expert cut, its dazzling destiny remains unfulfilled.

At Tiffany & Co., the creation of its prized gems is entrusted to a team of nearly 1,500 veteran graders and artisans who approach their task with unwavering precision. Through an arduous process, Tiffany diamonds undergo an exhaustive examination, with each stone being scrutinised as many as 1,690 times, from its rough form to its final polished state. Only then do they earn the coveted distinction of a triple excellent cut, the highest grade in the industry for round diamonds.

This meticulous evaluation focuses on three crucial aspects. The precision of the cut determines how the size and angles of the different facets interact within the stone. Symmetry, on the other hand, is achieved by harmonising the alignment and intersection of these various facets. Lastly, the polish showcases the details and placement of the facet shapes, as well as the final finish of the diamond. These intricately calculated elements combine to produce a diamond that refracts light flawlessly, one that occupies a mere 0.04 per cent of the world’s gem-grade diamonds.

Within this process, three cuts emerge. The first is the Brilliant Cut, an arrangement of triangular and kite-shaped facets designed to maximise the diamond’s light return. The Step Cut, characterised by trapezoidal facets that run parallel to the diamond’s girdle (the outer edge), reminiscent of a cascading staircase, emphasises the stone’s colour and clarity.