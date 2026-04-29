Balancing Asia’s energy transition in a high-demand era

ENSURING RELIABILITY IN A CHANGING POWER MIX

According to the International Energy Agency, Southeast Asia is expected to account for around 25 per cent of global energy demand growth by 2035. Demand from data centres alone is projected to increase five-fold by the mid-2030s, while overall electricity consumption could rise by close to 50 per cent by 2035. Together, these trends are placing greater strain on power systems already navigating geopolitical uncertainty and the transition to lower-carbon sources.

“Building more resilient and flexible systems offers the best path forward,” said Mr Ondo. “This includes deploying high-efficiency, lower-emission natural gas technologies to provide reliable baseload power in the near term, while supporting the continued growth of renewables by harnessing resources unique to each country, from geothermal and hydropower to solar and wind.”

Many countries in the region are working to ensure power remains reliable and affordable even as they reduce emissions. While renewable capacity is expanding, its intermittency means it cannot yet fully meet rising baseload demand – particularly from energy-intensive sectors such as artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. Solar and wind generation requires flexible, dispatchable power that can be ramped up when needed. Grid readiness also varies across the region, and infrastructure for hydrogen and other lower-carbon fuels is still developing.

In this context, Mr Ondo emphasised the need for a phased, practical approach.

“Natural gas will continue to play an important role as a lower-emission, reliable energy source,” he said. “High-efficiency solutions such as gas turbine combined cycle systems can achieve up to 64 per cent efficiency and reduce emissions by around 65 per cent compared to coal-fired power plants.”



As older coal plants are retired, gas turbines can provide flexible power that responds quickly to fluctuations, helping to stabilise grids.

In addition to new builds, Mr Ondo highlighted the importance of operations and maintenance in keeping existing assets running efficiently. Through upgrades and long-term service agreements, operators can optimise performance, improve efficiency and extend asset lifecycles.

In Vietnam, the O Mon Power Complex – a major gas-to-power development in Can Tho – illustrates this approach. At O Mon 1, an existing thermal plant within the complex, Mitsubishi Power is upgrading infrastructure to support the conversion of the plant from oil to natural gas, and installing a selective catalytic reduction system.

“By leveraging our expertise as the original equipment manufacturer, we are extending the life of existing infrastructure while delivering meaningful nitrogen oxide emissions reduction,” said Mr Ondo.

At O Mon 4, a new high-efficiency combined cycle power plant, Mitsubishi Power will supply advanced gas turbine and generator technologies to support reliable power generation, strengthening energy security while contributing to longer-term decarbonisation goals.