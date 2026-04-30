Balancing hawker favourites with heart-healthy choices

Cholesterol is produced mainly by the liver, but it is also obtained from foods like meat, egg yolks and dairy products. “Good” cholesterol, known as high-density lipoprotein, helps transport excess cholesterol from the body’s tissues to the liver for removal. “Bad” cholesterol, or low-density lipoprotein (LDL), circulates in the bloodstream and can accumulate in blood vessels.

Dr Kristanto cautioned that high LDL is not seen only in older adults, noting that it increasingly affects people across different age groups.

He explained that problems arise when the body is unable to process excess LDL. “Excess LDL remains in the bloodstream and is eventually deposited in the blood vessels – a process called atherosclerosis,” he said. Over time, these deposits narrow the vessels and can lead to serious events such as strokes or heart attacks, which may be fatal.

When atherosclerosis affects the coronary arteries, it is known as coronary artery disease, the most common underlying cause of heart disease. Research projects that, in Singapore, heart attack rates could rise from 480 cases per 100,000 people in 2025 to 1,400 cases by 2050.

THE POWER OF PLANT STANOLS

A key development in cholesterol management has been the use of plant stanol ester. Studies by the National Lipid Association and the British Dietetic Association have shown that a daily intake of 1.5g to 3g can reduce LDL cholesterol by about 7.5 per cent to 12 per cent within two to three weeks.

Plant stanols occur naturally in small amounts in foods such as vegetables, fruits and vegetable oils. Research has highlighted their cholesterol-lowering effects, with plant stanols recognised as a major nutritional advance for their role in reducing LDL levels.

However, naturally occurring plant stanols are present in quantities too low to have a meaningful impact on cholesterol levels through diet alone. Esterification – a process that binds plant stanols to fatty acids, improving their stability and absorption – has made it possible to deliver effective amounts in enriched foods and beverages. This is what enables products such as Magnolia Cholest Care to provide 2g of plant stanols per day with just two servings.