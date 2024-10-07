Beat the itch: How advanced therapies are transforming eczema treatment

As a student, Mr David Low* made every effort to take part in physical education lessons, but eczema flare-ups often kept him on the sidelines.

“I had to steer clear of ball sports when flare-ups on my palms and feet became too painful,” he recounted. Diagnosed in lower primary with eczema on his neck and behind his elbows and knees, the condition gradually spread to his extremities by the time he was in National Service (NS).

Also known as atopic dermatitis, eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that, in mild forms, presents as persistent itching or skin dryness, said Dr Mok Zhun Rui, a consultant dermatologist at The Dermatology Practice.

“More commonly, it is characterised by scaly patches and rashes,” he added. “When eczema is sub-optimally managed, skin infections may result.”

TRIGGERING THE ITCH

Dr Mok explained that patients with eczema usually have a family history of atopy – a predisposition to allergy-related conditions like asthma and allergic rhinitis1. Environmental factors such as allergens like pollen or dust mites, skin irritants from heavily perfumed soaps and detergents, and extreme climates or temperature fluctuations can also trigger eczema.

During his NS days, exposure to dust, heat and excessive perspiration aggravated Mr Low’s eczema, causing it to spread across at least 60 per cent of his body, including his face.

“I carried moisturiser wherever I went because of the unbearable dryness and itch,” he said. “I dreaded leaving the house as I had to apply thick layers of moisturiser that left me feeling uncomfortable.”