Beyond borders: Gamuda Land advances regional growth strategy to double earnings

From central London to Klang Valley, and across Vietnam, Singapore and Australia, Gamuda Land is expanding its presence across markets with different growth profiles as it positions itself for its next phase of growth.

The developer’s portfolio exceeds RM110 billion (S$35.2 billion) in gross development value (GDV), spanning close to 40 developments across five countries. To date, it has delivered more than 60,000 homes across integrated townships, mixed-use developments and other asset classes.

Under its new CEO Gim Teck Yew, the company is refining its growth approach, balancing long-term township developments in Malaysia with shorter-cycle projects in overseas markets.



