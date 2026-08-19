Beyond standard tuition: How Scholars Hall rebuilds academic confidence

Does your child dread tuition? Are they reluctant to tackle practice papers? Is the pressure to perform stressing them out?

Ms Rachel Feng can relate. Her primary school-going son Jayden had been attending weekly English group tuition, but the volume of homework left him overwhelmed. Things came to a head when he froze during a composition test and submitted a blank page.

Seeking more personalised guidance, Ms Feng approached Scholars Hall for one-to-one lessons. Jayden was paired with mentor Isabelle Chum, who focused on building trust and creating a supportive learning environment structured around his interests. Instead of simply assigning worksheets, she used his love of video games and play-based activities as starting points for writing and discussion.

“Isabelle took the time to know Jayden as a person, not just as a student,” said Ms Feng. “By connecting learning to his interests, English became something he could relate to and enjoy. Over time, he began looking forward to lessons and became more receptive to learning.”

Ms Chum also adapted lessons to Jayden’s energy levels and attention span, finding ways to re-engage him when he became distracted.

His mother has since noticed a change in his confidence. “Jayden is now more willing to express his thoughts and share his ideas without worrying so much about getting things wrong,” she said. “Recently, his teacher was surprised by how enthusiastic he was during an oral presentation.”

NOT JUST TUTORING BUT MENTORING

Jayden’s experience reflects Scholars Hall’s approach of combining academic support with mental health-informed mentoring, with lessons tailored to how each student learns.

Founded in 2025, Scholars Hall grew out of local edtech startup Scholarly, a tutor marketplace app that connected tutors and students. It provides one-to-one home tuition for students taking the Primary School Leaving Examination, O-Levels, A-Levels and International Baccalaureate (IB).

“In a fast-paced, high-achieving environment, it is easy for a child to begin equating their self-worth with a grade on a paper. When that pressure peaks, we see brilliant students lose confidence,” said co-founder Jerry Goh. “At Scholars Hall, we don’t just teach the syllabus; we mentor the individual. We want students to make academic progress without compromising their mental well-being.”