Building more sustainable AI-ready digital infrastructure

As artificial intelligence (AI) applications grow in capability, so do their energy demands. Even routine tasks such as image generation can be energy-intensive. A 2024 study by Carnegie Mellon University researchers and open-source AI platform Hugging Face found that generating 1,000 images with AI tools consumes about 2.9 kWh on average – roughly equivalent to the energy needed to fully charge a typical smartphone per image, depending on the system’s computing requirements.

This is placing new pressure on data centres to scale capacity while rethinking how infrastructure is designed and operated. The challenge is no longer only about how much power is available, but how efficiently and sustainably it can be used.

Bridge Data Centres (BDC), a Singapore-headquartered data centre platform with hyperscale facilities across Asia Pacific, is addressing this by diversifying its energy sources through partnerships with renewable energy firms while optimising how its facilities consume power and water.

These efforts form part of a longer-term investment of S$3 billion to S$5 billion in Singapore to develop infrastructure that can support AI workloads while aligning with sustainability goals.

“Sustainability is central to BDC’s growth strategy,” said BDC CEO Eric Fan. “We have been investing in innovative technologies to enhance the environmental performance of our data centres, including reducing water usage and improving energy efficiency.”

DIVERSIFICATION WITH NEW ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Hydrogen is widely seen by industry experts as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels and a potential pathway for decarbonisation. In March, BDC and Concord New Energy signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly develop Singapore’s first barge-based hydrogen power generation solution tailored for next-generation AI digital infrastructure.

Under the MOU, the partners will explore hydrogen supply chain frameworks and long-term procurement models, including renewable power purchase agreements and integrated energy storage solutions. These efforts aim to support more sustainable and resilient energy options for the data centre sector.

BDC has also partnered global players in energy and energy storage, including EcoCeres and SK Innovation, to pilot clean energy solutions such as hydrogen and biomass, alongside energy storage technologies suited for tropical climates.

“In parallel, we are exploring new energy applications, including more flexible grid-side optimisation approaches to support a more resilient energy foundation for next-generation AI infrastructure,” said Mr Fan.