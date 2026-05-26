The call that changes everything: What to do when screening results aren’t clear

A week before her birthday in 2025, 56-year-old human resources professional Cheryl Tan felt pain in her left breast. There was no lump, but she decided to go for a mammogram and ultrasound for peace of mind.

The mammogram revealed nothing out of the ordinary. However, the ultrasound detected a lesion, which meant further checks were needed.

“I was pretty calm and matter-of-fact about it,” Ms Tan shared. “Cancer runs in my family – both my parents died from it. What concerned me was how to break the news to my family.”

Keen to find out whether the lesion was malignant, she shifted into problem-solving mode, speaking to her insurer and looking into panel specialists. “I needed to know what I was up against and what my options were,” she said.

TAKING THE FIRST STEP TOWARDS CLARITY

Ms Tan’s research led her to Dr Tan Yah Yuen, a senior consultant and breast surgeon at Solis Breast Care and Surgery Centre. She was drawn not only to Dr Tan’s experience, but also to the idea of a one-stop centre where women can undergo further assessment at Luma Women’s Imaging Centre, followed by diagnosis and surgery if needed.