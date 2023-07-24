Clash of the young titans: 4 reasons to watch the National Youth Tech Championship
Students from Infocomm Media Clubs showcase their tech and problem-solving skills in an exhilarating web series competition, exclusively released on YouTube.
Call it Gen Z’s reality show: The National Youth Tech Championship (NYTC) is a first-of-its-kind competition filmed as an online series.
Organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) in partnership with Google Cloud, the NYTC is the pinnacle competition designed for secondary school students who chose the Infocomm Media Club as their co-curricular activity (CCA). The inaugural season of the NYTC centres around the theme of artificial intelligence (AI), and each episode will showcase talented students navigating AI challenges designed by Google engineers.
Emulating the format of a reality show, the series documents teams as they conquer weekly challenges, with the looming threat of elimination heightening the stakes. Over the span of four intense weeks, close to 240 students from 51 secondary schools will be trained by Google to acquire deep tech skills and work in teams to vie for the coveted trophy that awaits them at the grand finale on Aug 18.
Guiding viewers through this adventure are hosts JianHao Tan and Denise Soong of Titan Digital Media.
Episodes featuring the qualifying rounds will be unveiled on the Team Titan YouTube channel on Jul 21 and 28, as well as Aug 4 and 11. The finale will be released on Aug 25.
Here, we give you four reasons to tune in to the NYTC’s weekly episodes.
NO 1: YOU GET TO EXPLORE THE UNCHARTED BOUNDARIES OF AI
Delve into the fascinating world of AI alongside the participants, who will be picking up skills in coding, robotics and machine learning. Their ultimate aim is to take their team’s drones to the fastest finish.
Each week, contestants face a new tech challenge, meticulously crafted around a mystery theme unveiled only on the day of reckoning. No spoilers here, but participants will be exposed to the intricacies of programming AI models and exploring the multifaceted functionalities of AI.
NO 2: YOU WILL DISCOVER THE TRANSFORMATIVE POWER OF TECHNOLOGY
Technology encompasses more than just cool gadgets; it has the potential to revolutionise our lives, streamline processes, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable world. One such noteworthy advancement is AI, which holds the key to optimising everyday tasks and addressing pressing global challenges.
Take, for instance, the impact of AI on urban environments. By leveraging AI algorithms, cities can optimise route planning and traffic flow, leading to significant reductions in carbon emissions as vehicles consume less petrol and spend less time on congested roads.
The capabilities of AI are also evident in the evolution of weather forecasting. Thanks to deep-learning networks, weather predictions have become more accurate and timely. This advancement plays a crucial role in understanding and managing climate change, enabling us to mitigate its effects. Furthermore, AI can analyse real-time data and simulations on a regional scale, bolstering disaster readiness and providing early warnings for system vulnerabilities and impending natural disasters.
Given AI’s pervasive influence in various facets of our lives, it is crucial for us to grasp its potential and implications. Investing time in understanding AI not only enriches our knowledge but also positions us favourably in the landscape of AI-powered careers that lie ahead.
NO 3: YOU CAN DRAW INSPIRATION FROM TOMORROW’S DISRUPTORS
The NYTC is part of IMDA’s programme for Infocomm Media Clubs in schools, which enable students to cultivate their interest in technology and media, deepen their knowledge and gain industry exposure.
At the core of the NYTC lies a commitment to fostering learning and growth. The competition provides a platform for participants, ranging from Secondary One to Secondary Four students, to develop tech skills progressively through structured training. It creates a level playing field for all, regardless of their familiarity with AI.
As these young talents acquire deep tech skills with each passing week, their journey may serve as a catalyst for your own personal and educational pursuits.
NO 4: YOU HAVE THE CHANCE TO CHEER ON THE TEAMS AS THEY EXCEL
Get ready for some uplifting moments as you follow the teams’ progress and watch the students blossom into confident leaders and daring innovators.
Each week, participants will pick up new skills and confront new challenges, all while learning to work together to achieve their shared goal.
Cheer them on as they encounter setbacks, persevere and rise again, embodying the tenacious and creative spirit that defines the NYTC. Don’t forget to rally your family and friends to support your alma mater and offer words of encouragement in the comment sections of each episode on YouTube.
