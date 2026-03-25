Coffee, chilli crab – and electric cars

Amid the smell of freshly roasted coffee, the buzz of conversation and the sight of dogs sitting contentedly with their families, a row of gleaming electric vehicles (EVs) stands. This is no ordinary cafe.

BYD by 1826’s latest outlet at IMM is the automaker’s sixth in Singapore. Built around its Beyond the Drive philosophy – the idea that mobility sits at the intersection of technology, sustainability and lifestyle – the space aims to bring EVs into everyday life in a way that feels community-centric and accessible. That thinking extends beyond the cars themselves: The entire outlet is pet-friendly and the on-site cafe serves a menu with a local focus.

“Buying a car today is no longer purely financial; it reflects lifestyle, identity and even responsibility towards family,” shared Ms Michelle Ho, chief brand officer and chief culinary officer at BYD by 1826. “It’s not just about adding F&B into a showroom. It’s about designing a new kind of mobility destination that feels purposeful and relevant to anyone who steps into our space.”