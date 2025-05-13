Cool solutions to support growing local businesses
Ninja Cold enables scalable growth with next-day cold chain delivery that preserves product integrity and enhances operational reliability.
When premium baby food provider Baby Led Weaning (BLW) With Ease first started delivering its frozen meals, it relied on freelance drivers with personal vehicles – a solution that made it difficult to keep food safely frozen during transit. As customer demand grew, so did the challenge of managing thawing risks, limited delivery windows and rising operational costs.
“When drivers were not available, we had to do the deliveries ourselves,” shared Ms Robyn Tan, owner of BLW With Ease. “The logistical challenges made it difficult to scale the business.”
While searching online for an alternative, she came across Ninja Cold, a chilled and frozen delivery service by courier and logistics provider Ninja Van. Reassured by Ninja Van’s capabilities, she switched to Ninja Cold – and saw her volume of orders grow by over 200 per cent.
MAXIMISING EFFICIENCY WITH DUAL AMBIENT AND COLD DELIVERY
Cold chain businesses often struggle with product spoilage, wastage and the high fixed overheads tied to traditional logistics, noted Mr Keith Lee, Ninja Van’s head of business development. Ninja Cold addresses these pain points by equipping its fleet with temperature-controlled assets that maintain consistent chilled and frozen conditions throughout the delivery journey. Through shared deliveries and intelligent route planning, the service helps preserve product quality, in turn driving cost efficiency.
Adopting an agile, innovative model, Ninja Cold uses smaller vans to offer a flexible and cost-effective way for local businesses to reliably deliver frozen goods. This enables them to meet the rising demand for products such as ready-to-eat meals and healthy pet food options, Mr Lee added.
Omakase Pet is another local business leveraging Ninja Cold’s solutions. Known for its freshly prepared pet meals, the company immediately freezes its products and stores them at -18 degrees Celsius or below to maintain optimal nutrient content, quality and safety.
While it has worked with other third-party cold chain logistics providers, owners Travis and Suzanne Chia shared that Ninja Cold stood out for its robust infrastructure, reliable technology and flexibility in handling Omakase Pet’s logistical needs.
This adaptability is underpinned by Ninja Van’s extensive delivery network, developed over the last decade. Mr Lee explained that Ninja Cold uses a mix of vehicles and cooling solutions tailored to each stage of the delivery journey, ensuring an unbroken cold chain from end to end.
“With our hub-and-spoke model and a fleet of over 800 drivers making deliveries across the island daily, our network allows businesses to scale without worrying about fulfilment delays,” Mr Lee said. “The same red vans you see on the roads are equipped with our insulated boxes, enabling drivers to deliver both ambient and cold parcels in a single trip.”
Mr Chia added that Omakase Pet customers appreciate the punctual deliveries by Ninja Cold, noting that orders consistently arrive frozen – preserving the freshness the brand is known for.
LEVERAGING TECHNOLOGY FOR GREATER RELIABILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY
As sustainability becomes a growing priority for businesses and their customers, packaging waste from temperature-sensitive goods remains a key challenge, often resulting in higher costs that affect the bottom line.
Ninja Cold addresses this by using passive cooling solutions alongside ambient delivery vehicles – including electric vehicles – wherever possible. This approach not only helps lower carbon emissions but also reduces the need for excessive packaging materials such as plastic insulation and single-use gel packs.
Business owners gain peace of mind with real-time tracking via the intuitive Ninja Dashboard, allowing them to keep customers updated with timely delivery information.
Ms Tan highlighted the ease of booking Ninja Cold’s services, praising the team’s reliability in collecting orders within the agreed time slot. “This gives me the freedom to leave work on time and pick up my child after school,” she said. “With Ninja Cold, I know the food will reach my customers safely and punctually.”
Omakase Pet is now exploring deeper integration with Ninja Cold, including automating administrative tasks and expanding logistical support for its growing business-to-business operations. “With fewer delivery issues to troubleshoot, we’re now able to focus more on growing the business and enhancing customer satisfaction,” said Ms Chia.
