Cool solutions to support growing local businesses

Omakase Pet is another local business leveraging Ninja Cold’s solutions. Known for its freshly prepared pet meals, the company immediately freezes its products and stores them at -18 degrees Celsius or below to maintain optimal nutrient content, quality and safety.

While it has worked with other third-party cold chain logistics providers, owners Travis and Suzanne Chia shared that Ninja Cold stood out for its robust infrastructure, reliable technology and flexibility in handling Omakase Pet’s logistical needs.

This adaptability is underpinned by Ninja Van’s extensive delivery network, developed over the last decade. Mr Lee explained that Ninja Cold uses a mix of vehicles and cooling solutions tailored to each stage of the delivery journey, ensuring an unbroken cold chain from end to end.

“With our hub-and-spoke model and a fleet of over 800 drivers making deliveries across the island daily, our network allows businesses to scale without worrying about fulfilment delays,” Mr Lee said. “The same red vans you see on the roads are equipped with our insulated boxes, enabling drivers to deliver both ambient and cold parcels in a single trip.”

Mr Chia added that Omakase Pet customers appreciate the punctual deliveries by Ninja Cold, noting that orders consistently arrive frozen – preserving the freshness the brand is known for.

LEVERAGING TECHNOLOGY FOR GREATER RELIABILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY

As sustainability becomes a growing priority for businesses and their customers, packaging waste from temperature-sensitive goods remains a key challenge, often resulting in higher costs that affect the bottom line.

Ninja Cold addresses this by using passive cooling solutions alongside ambient delivery vehicles – including electric vehicles – wherever possible. This approach not only helps lower carbon emissions but also reduces the need for excessive packaging materials such as plastic insulation and single-use gel packs.