Delving into the dangers of dengue: Recognising the red flags of infection

For individuals diagnosed with dengue and instructed to recover at home, Dr Rakesh recommends ample rest and drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Some people may reach for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin and ibuprofen to alleviate their fever and pain. However, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), NSAIDs should not be taken to treat dengue symptoms.

Dr Rakesh explained that NSAIDs are known to thin the blood and could worsen a dengue patient’s condition. He warned: “As dengue patients are at risk of haemorrhage, NSAIDs may potentially increase the risk of bleeding.”

While there is no specific treatment for dengue, WHO reports that paracetamol is often used for fever and pain management. In Singapore, paracetamol is readily available, a common household brand being Panadol.

“When used as directed, paracetamol-based products are suitable for use in children and the elderly in managing dengue-related pain and fever,” said Dr Rakesh. “However, it’s important to adhere to the recommended dosage and consult a healthcare professional, particularly for pregnant woman. Read the label of the product before use, as varying strengths and formulations of paracetamol may entail different dosages.”

WHEN DENGUE SYMPTOMS WORSEN

Dengue can sometimes progress to severe dengue, which is potentially life-threatening. People who experience a second dengue infection – like Ms Hong's sister – are at higher risk for severe dengue, says WHO.

A low platelet count is a symptom of severe dengue, and may potentially lead to bleeding on and under the skin, organ impairment, shock and death.

“The symptoms of severe dengue usually manifest one to two days after the high fever subsides,” said Dr Rakesh. “Typically, a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius is considered common for dengue. The warning signs of severe dengue can include a decrease in temperature to below 38 degrees Celsius (which is counterintuitive), along with severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting and the presence of blood in vomit.”

“With dengue cases on the rise in Singapore, vigilance is key – protect yourself by knowing how to spot the red flags. With proper medical care and early diagnosis, dengue case fatality rates are below 1 per cent,” said Dr Rakesh.

Learn more about dengue fever and its management options.

*The patient’s name has been changed to protect her privacy.