Electric dream: Making the switch to EVs starts with confidence
Income Insurance’s eDrivo Car Insurance aims to ease the transition with tailored protection.
You have seen them on the road – quiet, sleek and increasingly common. Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining ground in Singapore, driven by growing public awareness of sustainability, smart tech and national goals like the Singapore Green Plan. But for many car owners, the switch to electric cars is not so simple.
According to the Singapore Electric Dream survey by Income Insurance, while nearly three in four car owners support the national target for all vehicles to run on cleaner energy by 2040, many still have reservations about moving away from conventional vehicles.
For younger drivers, their top concerns include charging accessibility, high maintenance costs and range anxiety – the fear that an EV might run out of charge before reaching its destination. Older drivers, meanwhile, tend to focus more on cost-related factors such as battery replacement and resale value, along with practical issues like battery safety and charging speeds.
The survey, which polled both current EV owners and drivers considering the switch, also revealed that one in five non-EV drivers would be more likely to go electric if EV-specific insurance were available. Even among current EV drivers, nearly a third worry about the lack of tailored protection.
That is where Income’s eDrivo Car Insurance comes in. Designed with EV drivers in mind, it offers targeted coverage tailored to their needs – including unlimited battery replacement1 if damaged in an accident and Emergency Mobile Rescue2 if the car runs flat on the road. The latter covers Singapore as well as selected areas in Malaysia including Kuala Lumpur and Penang.
eDrivo also provides cyberhacking coverage3, which protects against loss or damage caused by cyberattacks on the vehicle’s systems. Coverage for damage to charging points on private property is available as an add-on – especially useful for homeowners with their own charging set-up.
NEW CAR, NEW MINDSET
For community nurse Kelvin Chan, switching to an EV about a year ago was a practical and forward-looking move. With a demanding job that involves house visits, and responsibilities as a husband and father, the 36-year-old needed a car that could support both work and family life.
“I use the car daily – from visiting patients to sending my wife and son to work and school,” said Mr Chan. “On weekends, we sometimes drive to Johor Bahru.”
Incentives such as a Vehicular Emissions Scheme rebate of around S$40,000 and dealer subsidies made the shift to electric an economical choice as well.
However, switching to an EV came with some adjustment. “With petrol cars, you just pump and go. With EVs, you have to plan your charging so it doesn’t disrupt your day,” he noted.
When it comes to insurance, Mr Chan appreciated that eDrivo Car Insurance is designed specifically for EVs. As someone considering renewal, he said the added coverage stood out. “Battery coverage and roadside support, especially now that it extends to neighbouring countries like Malaysia, add value. I’d also look for fire coverage and protection for the charging system.”
With more EVs on the road and plans to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in the coming years, Mr Chan sees the shift as inevitable. “You need to try an EV to see if it suits your lifestyle. But if the market is ready, and it’s the right time for you, I say go for it.”
ON THE FENCE: WEIGHING COST, SAFETY AND SUPPORT
Unlike Mr Chan, communications manager Candy Soh is still weighing her options. The 36-year-old has not owned a car since her family sold theirs during the pandemic. But with routines picking up again, she is considering getting back behind the wheel – possibly in an EV. “I don’t drive daily for work, but on weekends or after-hours, it’s just more convenient,” said Ms Soh, who has been driving for 16 years.
Though she has been without a car for a while, she has often relied on one for family activities like church, grocery runs and outings with friends. With her mother’s mobility needs now in focus, owning a car again feels like the natural next step – something she hopes to achieve within the next six months. Comfort and accessibility are key, as well as smart functionality. “I’m into tech and energy-efficient solutions. At home, I use smart systems to control appliances from my phone. I like the idea of a car that fits into that ecosystem,” Ms Soh shared.
EVs naturally appeal to her, particularly models with semi-autonomous features and spacious interiors. But cost remains a sticking point. Said Ms Soh: “The annual road tax for an EV can go up to S$2,000 and insurance quotes I’ve seen start from around S$2,200.”
The learning curve to maintain an EV also gives her pause. “With an ICE car, I know what to check: engine oil, spark plugs, coolant. But with an EV, the system’s more complex. If the battery goes, I wouldn’t know how to troubleshoot on the spot,” she said.
As such, eDrivo Car Insurance’s Emergency Mobile Rescue feature stands out. Said Ms Soh: “If I’m stuck in traffic and my battery dies, having someone show up with a fast charge is a lifesaver.”
EMPOWERING DRIVERS FOR AN ELECTRIC FUTURE
Singapore’s transition to cleaner vehicles is no longer a distant goal. While national targets like 2040 chart the way forward, it is everyday drivers who shape the pace. For some, like Mr Chan, the move to an EV was driven by logic and peace of mind. For others, like Ms Soh, the decision still hinges on practical considerations – from cost to ease of use.
But whether you have already made the leap or are still exploring your next step, one thing is clear: The right support makes all the difference. Tailored coverage like eDrivo Car Insurance is not just about protecting your car – it is about empowering drivers to make the switch with confidence.
As Ms Soh puts it: “If I do go electric, I’ll want coverage that’s built for EVs. Otherwise, what’s the point?”
Information is correct as at Sep 19, 2025.