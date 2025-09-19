Electric dream: Making the switch to EVs starts with confidence

You have seen them on the road – quiet, sleek and increasingly common. Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining ground in Singapore, driven by growing public awareness of sustainability, smart tech and national goals like the Singapore Green Plan. But for many car owners, the switch to electric cars is not so simple.

According to the Singapore Electric Dream survey by Income Insurance, while nearly three in four car owners support the national target for all vehicles to run on cleaner energy by 2040, many still have reservations about moving away from conventional vehicles.

For younger drivers, their top concerns include charging accessibility, high maintenance costs and range anxiety – the fear that an EV might run out of charge before reaching its destination. Older drivers, meanwhile, tend to focus more on cost-related factors such as battery replacement and resale value, along with practical issues like battery safety and charging speeds.

The survey, which polled both current EV owners and drivers considering the switch, also revealed that one in five non-EV drivers would be more likely to go electric if EV-specific insurance were available. Even among current EV drivers, nearly a third worry about the lack of tailored protection.

That is where Income’s eDrivo Car Insurance comes in. Designed with EV drivers in mind, it offers targeted coverage tailored to their needs – including unlimited battery replacement1 if damaged in an accident and Emergency Mobile Rescue2 if the car runs flat on the road. The latter covers Singapore as well as selected areas in Malaysia including Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

eDrivo also provides cyberhacking coverage3, which protects against loss or damage caused by cyberattacks on the vehicle’s systems. Coverage for damage to charging points on private property is available as an add-on – especially useful for homeowners with their own charging set-up.

NEW CAR, NEW MINDSET

For community nurse Kelvin Chan, switching to an EV about a year ago was a practical and forward-looking move. With a demanding job that involves house visits, and responsibilities as a husband and father, the 36-year-old needed a car that could support both work and family life.

“I use the car daily – from visiting patients to sending my wife and son to work and school,” said Mr Chan. “On weekends, we sometimes drive to Johor Bahru.”