Fighting AI with AI in cybersecurity

AI has lowered the barrier to entry for cybercriminals, allowing them to automate attacks, craft convincing phishing campaigns and develop advanced malware with unprecedented ease.

In his keynote address, guest of honour Edward Chen, deputy chief executive (National Cyber Resilience) of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, cautioned that AI-enabled cyberthreats are accelerating in both scale and sophistication. He cited a December 2024 report by Palo Alto Networks threat intelligence arm, Unit 42, which found that large language models could generate malware variants that evade detection 88 per cent of the time. “Imagine the implications of malware that can bypass traditional security measures nearly nine out of 10 times,” he said.

Beyond known vulnerabilities – such as misconfigurations, unpatched systems and weak credentials – AI has introduced new types of cyberattacks. One example is prompt injection attacks, where adversaries manipulate AI models into exposing sensitive data or executing harmful commands.

Mr Scheurmann also flagged the surge in financially motivated cyberattacks designed to disrupt operations, with ransom demands nearly doubling in the past year. Other rising threats include the misuse of stolen data for blackmail, harassment or sale on dark web marketplaces as well as browser-based attacks, which account for 44 per cent of security incidents, according to the Unit 42 2025 Global Incident Response Report.

These developments add another layer of complexity. Organisations must navigate breach disclosures, data security laws and contractual obligations – all of which can carry significant regulatory and reputational consequences. “Without visibility into how data is accessed and shared – especially with the proliferation of AI tools – businesses can face serious challenges in compliance and the protection of sensitive information,” Mr Scheurmann emphasised.

The growing sophistication of cyberattacks is also driving up costs. Mr Andy Piazza, senior director of threat intelligence at Unit 42, noted that large-scale breaches are inflicting damage in the billions. “Threat actors – and researchers like us – are successfully leveraging AI at different stages of the kill chain,” he said, referring to the various phases of a cyberattack, from reconnaissance to data transfer. With AI accelerating every step, attacks are becoming more frequent, targeted and difficult to stop, he added.

Still, experts agree that AI is not just a weapon for attackers – it is also a powerful asset in defence. “After all, you don’t bring a knife to a gunfight,” said Mr Chen. “If cybercriminals are using AI-driven tactics, we must do the same.”

SMARTER PROTECTION WITH PRISMA ACCESS BROWSER