Hong Kong’s AI-driven push draws global innovators
Hong Kong Cyberport is supporting technology innovation across AI, big data and cybersecurity, while building links with ASEAN, the Middle East and mainland China.
Hong Kong’s bid to position itself as a global innovation and technology powerhouse is gathering pace as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes industries worldwide. As an international financial centre, the city offers access to capital, a trusted regulatory environment and the advantages of the One Country, Two Systems framework — including common law protections, free capital flows and a simple tax regime. These factors have helped attract high‑growth enterprises and global investors.
At the forefront of this drive is Hong Kong Cyberport, wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the city’s flagship digital technology hub and AI accelerator. Rather than functioning as a traditional technology park, Cyberport focuses on helping companies move from ideas to real‑world implementation. With an emphasis on execution, it helps enterprises – particularly from ASEAN and other fast-growing regions – fast‑track market entry, scale operations and expand across borders.
This momentum is reflected in Cyberport’s growing international footprint. The community comprises more than 2,300 startups with founders from over 27 countries and regions, spanning sectors such as fintech, AI, Web3 and smart living. Among them are 17 listed companies and eight unicorns.
In the past two years, over 30 global companies have established a presence at Cyberport. Listed companies represent a combined market capitalisation exceeding HK$336 billion (US$43.1 billion), while unicorns and soonicorns are valued at HK$87.3 billion. Collectively, companies have raised more than HK$47.1 billion in investment, secured over 560 intellectual property rights and received about 1,800 industry awards, while expanding into over 35 markets.
Recent additions from mainland China reinforce Cyberport’s role as a launchpad for companies seeking international growth. Six companies have gone on to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after setting up at the hub, raising more than HK$8.6 billion through initial public offerings.
Cyberport chairman Simon Chan said the hub’s convergence of market access, capital connectivity, infrastructure and talent helps translate collaboration into commercial outcomes. This positioning supports companies seeking to scale beyond their home markets, providing access to mainland China as well as opportunities across ASEAN and the Middle East, he added.
Through Cyberport’s smart city innovation zones, companies can test and refine solutions in areas such as AI applications, fintech, mobility and digital services before scaling regionally or globally.
EXPANDING BEYOND HONG KONG’S SHORES
As part of its mandate to advance industry digitalisation, Cyberport is extending its reach beyond Hong Kong, strengthening its role as a “superconnector” and “super value adder” through expanded partnerships with innovation and technology parks and enterprises.
Speaking at the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum in November 2025, Mr Chan said the organisation would continue to pursue expansion opportunities in ASEAN and the Middle East, building on momentum from China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
These include collaborations with Indonesia’s Telkom University and Bandung Techno Park, a renewed partnership with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, and ties with Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency and InnoSpace, Abu Dhabi’s Hub71, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Dubai Future Foundation, Korea’s d.camp, Japan’s Mizuho Group and US-based Draper Dragon. The partnerships aim to facilitate technology transfer, cross‑border market entry and the growth of high-potential startups.
Cyberport is also emerging as a platform for digital transformation, advancing Hong Kong’s ambition to become a global AI leader. Central to this is the Cyberport AI Supercomputing Centre, which delivers 3,000 petaflops of computing power. Backed by HK$3 billion in government funding, it is the city’s largest supercomputing facility.
These capabilities underpin a growing ecosystem spanning high‑performance computing, data resources, large language model development, governance frameworks, industry applications and talent development. Alongside the new AI, Big Data and Cybersecurity Service Centre, Cyberport’s infrastructure covers the full AI lifecycle – from model development to deployment and governance.
SUPPORTING NEXT-GENERATION INNOVATION
Cyberport provides entrepreneurs and enterprises with access to funding schemes, investor networks, corporate partners and professional services to support growth across Hong Kong, mainland China and overseas markets.
According to Cyberport CEO Dr Rocky Cheng, initiatives such as Cyberport Connect enable companies to globalise their products and services, access investment, connect with opportunities in emerging markets and explore pathways to international listings.
The completion of Cyberport Phase 5 marks a new milestone. The 10‑storey office building, spanning around 66,000 sq m and located next to the AI Supercomputing Centre, offers purpose‑built facilities for research and development in AI, data science, blockchain and cybersecurity, further strengthening Hong Kong’s innovation ecosystem.
Together, Cyberport’s infrastructure, digital capabilities and international network position it as a platform for innovators seeking to scale in an increasingly AI‑driven landscape.
Find out how Cyberport supports companies looking to scale and transform digitally.