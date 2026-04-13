Hong Kong’s AI-driven push draws global innovators

Hong Kong’s bid to position itself as a global innovation and technology powerhouse is gathering pace as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes industries worldwide. As an international financial centre, the city offers access to capital, a trusted regulatory environment and the advantages of the One Country, Two Systems framework — including common law protections, free capital flows and a simple tax regime. These factors have helped attract high‑growth enterprises and global investors.

At the forefront of this drive is Hong Kong Cyberport, wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the city’s flagship digital technology hub and AI accelerator. Rather than functioning as a traditional technology park, Cyberport focuses on helping companies move from ideas to real‑world implementation. With an emphasis on execution, it helps enterprises – particularly from ASEAN and other fast-growing regions – fast‑track market entry, scale operations and expand across borders.

This momentum is reflected in Cyberport’s growing international footprint. The community comprises more than 2,300 startups with founders from over 27 countries and regions, spanning sectors such as fintech, AI, Web3 and smart living. Among them are 17 listed companies and eight unicorns.

In the past two years, over 30 global companies have established a presence at Cyberport. Listed companies represent a combined market capitalisation exceeding HK$336 billion (US$43.1 billion), while unicorns and soonicorns are valued at HK$87.3 billion. Collectively, companies have raised more than HK$47.1 billion in investment, secured over 560 intellectual property rights and received about 1,800 industry awards, while expanding into over 35 markets.