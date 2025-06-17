How kampung spirit and comics are powering the fight against dengue

Under the education pillar, the focus is on building community resilience and readiness through impactful disease education and early preparedness. This includes community awareness campaigns, volunteer training using the Epidemic Control for Volunteers toolkit, and hygiene promotion through community engagement. Enhanced surveillance systems and early-action protocols will also be introduced to guide community responses and improve outcomes.

Within the advocacy pillar, United Against Dengue will ensure the sustainability of preventative measures through policy work and stakeholder engagement. This includes working closely with policymakers, medical societies and community organisations to support the integration of dengue prevention, management and control into national strategies. Regional and national alignment across public health stakeholders will be prioritised to drive unified action and strengthen health system resilience for long-term impact.

The support pillar, meanwhile, is designed to provide care and assistance to communities and individuals affected by dengue.

By uniting science, public education and grassroots participation, this trifecta of efforts harnesses the power of joint action to help the region move closer to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) goal of zero preventable dengue deaths by 2030.

One of the first public-facing projects under the education pillar is a comic by The Woke Salaryman. Through accessible storytelling and practical tips, it helps enhance community readiness from the ground up.

A DISEASE ON THE RISE, A REGION AT RISK