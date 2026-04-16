How Singapore youth are making a difference
The SG Youth Plan is the first national action blueprint outlining aspirations, opportunities and resources to help young Singaporeans thrive and contribute.
From his work as a training and development executive with non-profit organisation Halogen Foundation, Mr Mohamad Roshaquell Sholihin Mohamad Shahbirin has seen how many young people underestimate their abilities, often due to age or a lack of self-belief.
At last year’s SG Youth Forum, a milestone event of the SG Youth Plan, he was struck by ideas pitched for the Young Changemakers Grant, which supports projects led by young people that benefit Singapore.
“When youths are given the space, support and resources, they can come up with meaningful initiatives that benefit the community,” said the 28-year-old Youth Corps leader.
A COMMITMENT TO HELP
Ms Asraf Ali Mohamed Mahashuka Labeeba’s experience reflects this. Growing up in a non-English-speaking home, she struggled academically in primary school. Now 22, she said this motivated her to become a volunteer coordinator with KidsLearn, an English literacy programme for preschoolers under Youth Corps Singapore (YCS), part of the National Youth Council (NYC). She recently graduated as a Youth Corps leader at YCS’ most recent commencement ceremony.
“My background helps me relate to the kids,” she said. “I’ve also discovered that I enjoy planning and facilitation.”
Mr Chew Chi Wei, 27, an engineering student at a polytechnic, joined an SG Youth Plan dialogue on tackling online harms last year, where discussions covered cyberbullying and the misuse of artificial intelligence.
“I wanted to hear different perspectives on current issues and discuss ways to address them, so we can raise awareness,” he said.
For him, the session highlighted the need for safer digital spaces and more open conversations among young people.
A graduate of the YCS Leaders Programme, he uses his skills to support seniors at non-profit organisation Care Corner. “My teammates and I guide them through difficulties and help them build digital skills, such as using AI features in their smartphone camera apps,” he said.
He finds the work rewarding, especially with those who are isolated, as simple skills such as learning to use a smartphone can make a difference.
LEADING ACTIVITIES AND BUILDING CONNECTIONS
As a Youth Corps volunteer coordinator with KidsLearn, Ms Mahashuka helps lead sessions for preschoolers at an activity hub run by community care service FaithActs.
Over time, she has built close bonds with the children she works with, particularly those who are initially withdrawn. “On one excursion, a shy boy opened up to me and eventually held my hand,” she said. Moments like these, she added, show how consistent interaction and trust help children feel more comfortable and supported.
At the end of each eight-session cycle, volunteer coordinators plan and organise activities for the children. In one instance, she created an alien-themed puzzle game, with small rewards for those who completed it.
“It was a super hit with the kids,” said the undergraduate. “I came up with the theme and planned the activity from scratch.”
These experiences, she said, reflect her hopes for Singapore, including helping young people find purpose, gratitude and well-being. “With our fast-paced lives, we often forget to enjoy everyday things, which can lead to mental health issues and risky behaviours,” she added.
As youth isolation and mental health concerns grow, volunteering can help foster a sense of belonging and support.
Since the age of 15, Ms Felicia Chin has been involved in volunteer initiatives, from assembling care packs for migrant workers to creating environmental learning trails for children. She has also mentored Youth Corps peers and contributed to the Empathy Taskforce, a group that focused on developing empathy in youth through immersive activities, engagements and social media before ending its run last year.
She now facilitates weekly Project Re:ground youth mental health sessions at The Red Box and encourages others to volunteer. “To watch them start their own ripple and create impact will always be a moment of pride for me,” said the 21-year-old nursing undergraduate. Service, she added, shapes those who give their time as much as those who receive it.
MORE WAYS FOR YOUTH TO CONTRIBUTE
Young people in Singapore can join NYC’s programmes and events to build confidence, form networks and contribute.
Ms Chin, who has taken part in the Youth Policy Forum and NYC Leaders Course, said these platforms create space for honest conversations. “Rather than shying away from disagreements or focusing on who is right, the emphasis has been on mutual learning, authenticity and meaningful sharing,” she said.
Past engagements surfaced concerns such as limited time for community involvement, uncertainty in navigating adulthood and limited exposure to career pathways. More than 350,000 responses from youths and stakeholders also point to a desire for purpose in life and work, strong human connections and opportunities to contribute to society and shape community spaces.
Launching later this year, the five-year SG Youth Plan will increase opportunities for youth to contribute – from volunteering to ground-up initiatives – and support them in realising their potential by outlining pathways and resources to play an active role in Singapore’s future.
Mr Roshaquell said these efforts show young people their actions matter. “I hope they grow up with the confidence to try, learn and take ownership of the kind of society they want to build.”
Look out for the SG Youth Plan, launching later this year to support young people in shaping their future and contributing to society.