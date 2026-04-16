How Singapore youth are making a difference

A COMMITMENT TO HELP



Ms Asraf Ali Mohamed Mahashuka Labeeba’s experience reflects this. Growing up in a non-English-speaking home, she struggled academically in primary school. Now 22, she said this motivated her to become a volunteer coordinator with KidsLearn, an English literacy programme for preschoolers under Youth Corps Singapore (YCS), part of the National Youth Council (NYC). She recently graduated as a Youth Corps leader at YCS’ most recent commencement ceremony.

“My background helps me relate to the kids,” she said. “I’ve also discovered that I enjoy planning and facilitation.”

Mr Chew Chi Wei, 27, an engineering student at a polytechnic, joined an SG Youth Plan dialogue on tackling online harms last year, where discussions covered cyberbullying and the misuse of artificial intelligence.

“I wanted to hear different perspectives on current issues and discuss ways to address them, so we can raise awareness,” he said.

For him, the session highlighted the need for safer digital spaces and more open conversations among young people.

A graduate of the YCS Leaders Programme, he uses his skills to support seniors at non-profit organisation Care Corner. “My teammates and I guide them through difficulties and help them build digital skills, such as using AI features in their smartphone camera apps,” he said.

He finds the work rewarding, especially with those who are isolated, as simple skills such as learning to use a smartphone can make a difference.