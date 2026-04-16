The infrastructure powering the next generation of autonomous buildings
From self-adjusting blinds to responsive cooling, autonomous buildings are already here. By combining Tata Communications’ Digital Fabric with Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue, this partnership is advancing AI-driven building management.
In a growing number of offices, schools and residential developments, systems are already making real-time adjustments throughout the day. Blinds respond to changing light conditions, air-conditioning adapts to occupancy levels and lifts flag maintenance needs when sensors detect early signs of wear.
These are no longer isolated smart features. They represent a fundamental shift towards autonomous buildings – environments designed to optimise performance with minimal human intervention, supported by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven decision-making and remote oversight.
While the technology to enable this is already in place, infrastructure has often been a limiting factor. Achieving autonomy requires infrastructure capable of processing and securing continuous streams of data reliably. For technology leaders, this goes beyond deploying sensors or dashboards. Connectivity, computing, security and data orchestration must operate as a unified system, built for AI workflows from the outset.
A PARTNERSHIP BUILT FOR THIS MOMENT
This vision underpins the partnership between Tata Communications and Johnson Controls. Tata Communications’ Digital Fabric provides the secure digital backbone for global systems, integrating connectivity, edge computing, cloud platforms and embedded security. Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue platform brings building intelligence to life, automating the management of core building systems, including heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), fire safety and access control. Together, they bring the infrastructure needed to enable autonomous environments across global portfolios.
“Buildings are becoming smarter and more connected, with adaptive systems designed to deliver sustainability, comfort and operational efficiency,” said Mr Gerald Wong, managing director of Digital Solutions Asia Pacific at Johnson Controls. “Intelligent buildings are only as smart as the infrastructure that supports them. This is where Tata Communications’ Digital Fabric comes in.”
It is a partnership grounded in complementary strengths. Mr Amitabh Sarkar, vice-president and head of Asia Pacific at Tata Communications, added: “Together, we bridge operational technology and enterprise IT – bringing building systems, connectivity and cloud platforms into a single, secure architecture that enables intelligent, connected environments.”
WHY AUTONOMY DEMANDS DIFFERENTIATED INFRASTRUCTURE
Traditional enterprise environments are typically assembled from multiple vendors, with separate connectivity networks, security frameworks, cloud services and computing platforms. This disjointed approach often leads to operational friction.
“AI-driven systems depend on speed, data fluidity and consistent governance across the digital stack,” said Mr Sarkar. “When infrastructure is fragmented, organisations face integration challenges, limited visibility and slower response times, making it difficult to scale AI applications effectively.”
This becomes particularly important in autonomous buildings, which rely on continuous data flows between sensors, building systems and AI engines. Such demands call for an integrated architecture designed to function as a unified whole.
The benefits of this approach are already evident. According to a study conducted in April 2025, OpenBlue deployments have delivered measurable outcomes over three years – including a 30 per cent reduction in energy spend, 67 per cent lower maintenance costs and up to 155 per cent return on investment.
Real-world implementations further reinforce this impact. In London, occupancy sensors have reduced energy waste by up to 10 per cent by activating systems only when spaces are in use. In Singapore, banks have achieved up to 12 per cent energy reduction across more than 600 sites using real-time occupancy data and autonomous energy reporting.
These outcomes point to a broader shift in priorities. As Mr Wong noted, decarbonisation and efficiency are now central to how organisations manage building performance. “Decarbonisation and energy efficiency continue to be leading trends, with new baselines being set every year, alongside the increasing need for investments to deliver financial returns.”
SECURING AND SCALING AI-DRIVEN ENVIRONMENTS
As buildings become more interconnected, cyber risk increases. Every connected device – from Internet of Things sensors and access control systems to HVAC controllers – expands the potential attack surface.
“Cybersecurity is now a concern across all environments,” said Mr Wong. “We need to provide the highest level of protection across increasingly integrated systems.”
Tata Communications’ Digital Fabric addresses this through a zero-trust architecture embedded at the infrastructure layer, where every device, user and workload must be continuously authenticated. This enables organisations to scale securely while maintaining the data flows needed for automation.
“Trust is no longer perimeter-based; it is dynamic and contextual,” said Mr Sarkar. “A zero-trust architecture allows enterprises to manage cyber risk effectively while enabling real-time operations.”
At the same time, edge computing plays a critical role. By processing data closer to where it is generated, buildings can respond instantly – optimising energy usage, detecting anomalies or triggering safety protocols without relying on constant cloud connectivity.
“Edge processing enables real-time decisions locally, while cloud orchestration provides centralised oversight,” Mr Sarkar explained. “Together, this creates a resilient architecture that supports performance across distributed locations.”
EDGING TOWARDS AUTONOMY AT SCALE
This shift towards distributed intelligence is accelerating. A study by Gartner estimates that by 2028, around half of enterprise-managed data will be created and processed outside traditional data centres or the cloud, while an industry forecast by STL Partners suggests that the global edge computing market could exceed US$424 billion (S$541 billion) by 2030.
For organisations managing buildings across multiple geographies, the implications are clear: Autonomy requires infrastructure that is equally intelligent and adaptive.
As Mr Wong noted, this shift goes beyond technology to how buildings are designed, managed and operated. “With this partnership, we are bringing together building intelligence and connectivity to create smart, autonomous buildings for the future,” he said.
Learn more about how Tata Communications’ Digital Fabric powers secure, scalable and AI-ready enterprise environments.