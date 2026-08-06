Inside Simmons’ new sleep gallery at Changi City Point

THE ENGINEERING BEHIND BETTER SLEEP

A mattress may look simple from the outside, but much of its design lies hidden beneath the surface.

At the centre of many of the brand’s mattresses is Simmons’ Original Pocketed Coil, a technology it has used for more than a century. Each coil is individually wrapped, allowing it to respond independently to pressure.

The design supports spinal alignment while reducing motion transfer, so movement on one side of the bed is less likely to disturb the other sleeper. Simmons calls this its “do-not-disturb” benefit, which is designed for couples with different sleep habits or schedules.

Each barrel-shaped coil is also pre-compressed and made from premium high-tensile steel supplied by Nippon Steel. The same type of steel is used in bridge construction and piano wire for grand pianos. The design is intended to provide resilience, support and durability.

Simmons takes pride in its quality and craftsmanship, focusing on support and comfort. “Our consistency builds confidence,” said Mr Futatsuya. “The Simmons Japan Quality Assurance reflects our commitment to rigorous manufacturing standards, precision engineering and consistent product performance.”