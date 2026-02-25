Kallang glow-up: A first-of-its-kind integrated hub for food businesses

Singapore’s food and beverage sector is expanding in exciting ways. New business models have emerged, such as central kitchens catering to multiple outlets and cloud kitchens fulfilling online orders. Food businesses are also experimenting with high-tech methods like vertical farming, hydroponics and lab-grown meat.

As more players enter the market, demand for local food infrastructure remains strong – and is evolving. Increasingly, F&B operators want more than kitchen space. They are looking for premises that can support the entire food value chain, from production and storage to logistics and retail.

Gourmet Xchange, a nine-storey food factory at 1 Kallang Way, is purpose-built to meet these needs. Helmed by CapitaLand Development, it is Singapore’s largest strata-titled food development and its first integrated waterfront food hub located in a prime precinct.

A STRATEGIC CENTRAL LOCATION

Location remains key to commercial success. Gourmet Xchange offers strong islandwide connectivity, situated near the central business district with direct links to major expressways, air and sea ports, and three MRT stations within a 1km radius. Nearby residential areas also make it easier to attract and retain talent.

For operators, this means faster delivery runs, lower logistics costs and a broader hiring pool. For customer-facing restaurants and food kiosks, the central setting improves visibility and access.

WHY KALLANG MATTERS

Gourmet Xchange sits along Kallang River, an area earmarked for revitalisation under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s master plan. Planned enhancements – including new community nodes, public spaces and lifestyle attractions – aim to bring renewed activity to the waterfront and strengthen its live-work-play appeal.

Gourmet Xchange is positioned as part of this broader transformation. Its integrated concept combines food production with recreational amenities along the river. These include a central plaza that can host events like food bazaars, a river promenade with a fitness corner, a third-floor sky garden and dining options.