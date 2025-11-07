Farmers not surprised by Singapore’s new food sustainability goal, but analysts say '30 by 30' was no failure

SINGAPORE: Farmers in Singapore are not surprised by the government's move to drop the country's “30 by 30” food security target for a new road map.

The 2019 goal aimed to produce 30 per cent of Singapore’s nutritional needs locally by 2030 to buffer against global supply disruptions.

Six years on, however, more than 90 per cent of the nation’s food is still imported.

Farmers cited a triple whammy of soaring operating costs, land scarcity and tepid demand for local produce – despite government grants and millions poured into research, technology and innovation.

They believe that the goal can still be met – but only if short-term policies are implemented.