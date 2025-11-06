Singapore farms exploring new crops and shared logistics to stay competitive

EXPERIMENTATION IS KEY

Tomato Town has spent at least S$10,000 (US$7,700) on trials to determine which plants would be profitable. Market studies and consumer taste tests are used to assess demand for new produce, said its director Webster Tham.

"If the price point is too much of a difference when we import it versus when we grow locally, we'll try not to compete,” he said.

“We don't want to end up being on the losing end because of price, so we tend to grow crops that are not easily or readily available. That way, it's easier for us to control the prices and make sure that there are more varieties for the consumer to choose from."

The company found that kailan and certain types of spinach did not grow well, due to their low pest resistance and poor suitability for Singapore’s weather.

But some crops proved successful – Tomato Town’s mainstay is now kale, basil and tomatoes, with Japanese lettuce next in line.