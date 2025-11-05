Why some young Singaporeans are becoming farmers, despite low pay and tough conditions

SINGAPORE: Farming may not be a popular career choice in Singapore, but some young farmers are taking the plunge – despite modest pay, uncertain returns and limited career prospects.

Still, some like 26-year-old Nicholas Lee remain hopeful that the industry is reaching a turning point with automation and technology.

Since his youth, Mr Lee has been fascinated by fish-keeping – a hobby introduced by his father.

“Over time, that hobby grew into a deeper curiosity about how fish are bred and raised on a larger scale,” he said.

Now a senior farm executive at Qian Hu Fish Farm near Choa Chu Kang, Mr Lee specialises in aquaculture operations, focusing on fish health, water quality and sustainable production practices.

With a degree in aquaculture science and technology, he plans to stay in the field for the long haul.

“When I learned more about aquaculture and how important it is to Singapore’s food security, it felt like a meaningful direction to take. I like that it is both hands-on and science-based, where you get to work close to nature while still applying technology and data to improve farming systems,” he said.

“I believe there's still so much room for growth and innovation, and I want to be part of the progress.”