An MBA for a changing world of work

In Taylor’s University’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) (100% Online) programme, learning extends beyond theory into real-world leadership.

During his studies, Mr Hassan Ali Mogbool represented the university in engagements with educational authorities in Malaysia, offering student feedback on programme quality and academic standards.

As student representative for the MBA Class of 2024, the Saudi Arabia-based engineering professional said the experience sharpened his negotiation and stakeholder management skills. “It also showed me Taylor’s commitment to academic quality and continuous improvement,” he said.

This focus on quality has won Taylor’s University global recognition. In the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026, Taylor’s University was named Malaysia’s top university for MBA programmes and one of the top 20 universities in Asia in the same category. Globally, it ranked among the top 140 universities for MBA programmes.