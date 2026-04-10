More than a massage: Osim’s uDream.AI chair sets a new direction for at-home wellness
Developed with expert therapists and powered by AI, Osim’s latest chair explores how technology can move closer to the intuition of human touch.
There are things a machine still cannot replicate. A skilled massage therapist can feel tension, adjust pressure mid-stroke and respond through trained instinct. For those seeking that level of care at home, the gap between human touch and technology has long been apparent.
That gap, however, is narrowing. As expectations around wellness shift, the role of massage chairs is evolving. It is no longer just about mechanical relief, but about creating something more responsive to the body and closer to the touch of trained therapists.
Osim has spent decades refining that idea – and its latest model pushes it further. The uDream.AI Well-being Chair reflects a more layered approach: one that brings together established massage traditions, an immersive five-senses experience and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled insights.
“We see well-being not as a one-size-fits-all experience, but as something deeply personal,” said Ms Lynn Tan, deputy CEO at Osim. “uDream.AI adapts to how your body feels while helping you measure, monitor and manage stress. It’s not just about delivering a massage – it’s about creating a complete, intelligent well-being experience for modern living, so you can feel good, stress less and sleep better.”
MASTERS OF THEIR CRAFT
At the heart of uDream.AI is the World Masters Massage Series – three distinct therapeutic traditions, each developed in collaboration with a renowned massage practitioner. Ms Khun Pie, a master therapist from Thailand, brings the deep, sustained stretch of Thai massage. Mr Sato Tsuyoshi, a Japanese chiropractic massage master, contributes the precise pressure-point work of Japanese shiatsu massage, while Mr Liu Yu Cheng, a traditional Chinese medicine head physician from Chien Chi Tow, rounds out the series with Chinese tui na massage.
Rather than adapting existing presets, each therapist worked with Osim’s product team to translate their techniques into the chair’s programming. The result: three differentiated massage styles, each rooted in a specific philosophy of care. For users, this offers the ability to switch between massage traditions from the comfort of their home.
A JOURNEY FOR THE SENSES
Increasingly, wellness experiences – from spas to sleep-focused products – engage multiple senses to shape how to body unwinds. This is the idea behind uDream.AI’s 5 Senses World Class Partners Collaboration, a series of partnerships across five fields, brought together to create a more immersive experience.
For tired eyes, Sensortech’s patented light modulation technology offers much-needed rest. Built into a retractable Sky Canopy that arches above the chair, it shifts colour across five mood settings – including Relax, Focus and Energise – to guide the mind into a state aligned with the chosen programme.
Osim has also partnered Swiss-Dutch fragrance house DSM-Firmenich to deliver two EmotiWaves aromas – one for relaxation, one for energy – that diffuse automatically based on the programme selected.
Even taste is part of the experience. In collaboration with TWG Tea, OSIM has co-created an exclusive, theine-free Sweet Dreams tea blend designed to soothe the senses and support more restful sleep.
Users can enjoy ambient soundscapes matched to the massage, thanks to Devialet’s patented SAM (Speaker Active Matching) technology integrated into the chair, or stream music from a personal device.
Osim’s patented massage technology delivers the final element of touch. The massage air bags work across the full body, including the hands and fingers, combining techniques in a choreographed sequence that creates the impression of several therapists at work at once.
Beyond massage, uDream.AI also monitors the body it treats. Through a partnership with AI-powered health monitoring solution Binah.AI, the chair uses remote photoplethysmography – a contactless technology that reads subtle colour changes in the face caused by blood flow – to measure heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation.
These readings are used to generate a stress score, helping guide programme recommendations and allowing users to track changes before and after each session.
DESIGNED WITH NATURE IN MIND
The chair’s form takes its cue from the chambered nautilus shell and the proportions of the golden ratio. The result is a softer, more sculptural silhouette – available in two colours – that settles naturally into a living space rather than dominating it.
When the session begins, the Sky Canopy rises to close the space above, completing the effect: a contained, private environment within the home, designed for deep rest and a genuine break from the outside world.
Head to Takashimaya Square between Apr 9 and 26 for Osim – The World Masters Experience. Be among the first to try the uDream.AI Well-being Chair and redeem a S$100 Osim voucher pack with every trial. Plus, learn how to make Thai hot compresses, Japanese terrariums, Chinese bags and more. Voucher packs and complimentary activities are on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. To register, visit the Osim website.