From redundancy to resilience: How one mid-career switch led to a role in Singapore’s green economy
After being retrenched twice, Mr Alfred Liew reinvented his career through upskilling at SP PACE Academy.
Through the course of his career, Mr Alfred Liew has been made redundant twice, both times due to company mergers and acquisitions.
Following the second redundancy, the 51-year-old – who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2001 – decided it was time for a mid-career switch. Although his experience was in sales and product marketing, Mr Liew transitioned to a technical management role in the built environment after joining a company specialising in air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems.
“I tried to learn on the job by engaging with customers to understand their needs and researching unfamiliar jargon online,” he said. “However, it was not easy because I lacked a technical background and was new to the industry.”
FACILITATING CAREER CHANGE
Mr Liew looked for upskilling opportunities to gain relevant skills and a deeper understanding of the built environment. His search led him to Singapore Polytechnic’s Professional and Adult Continuing Education (SP PACE) Academy, which was established in 2010 to provide adult learners innovative pathways to stay employable.
To keep courses affordable, SP PACE Academy works with agencies like SkillsFuture Singapore and the Employability and Employment Institute.
For example, individuals aged 40 and above who enrol in post-diploma programmes, such as specialist or advanced diplomas, can receive support for course fees through the SkillsFuture Level Up Programme. Those aged 30 and below who graduated from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can benefit from the ITE Progression Award – a top-up credited to their Post-Secondary Education Account and Central Provident Fund Ordinary Account upon reaching specific milestones in their part-time diploma studies.
There are more than 400 courses available at SP PACE Academy, ranging from short, targeted skills training to formalised certificate programmes, including part-time diplomas, post-diplomas and work-study programmes. These courses are developed in alignment with Singapore’s Skills Frameworks and Industry Transformation Maps.
Mr Liew chose SP PACE Academy for his upskilling journey as it offered courses in strata management and water efficiency management, which were relevant to his work.
“I needed to understand our clients’ requirements when my company extended its services to property companies managing strata-titled developments in 2018,” he explained. “Then in 2020, as we began offering services to facilities management companies, I sought to gain knowledge on cooling towers and water conservation.”
LEVERAGING PRACTICAL, HANDS-ON LEARNING
Attending the two short courses was an eye-opening experience for Mr Liew, who appreciated that he could learn from seasoned industry professionals at SP PACE Academy.
“The trainers shared their real-world experiences, conducted role-play exercises and organised fun quizzes to reinforce our learning,” he recalled.
Mr Liew found the case study discussions especially useful as they demonstrated how theoretical concepts could be applied to address real-world challenges. His classmates enriched his learning by sharing diverse perspectives and alternative solutions based on their professional experiences in the built environment sector.
“Besides acquiring new skills and deepening industry knowledge, the opportunity to make new connections and expand my professional network was invaluable,” he said. “The contacts I made during the strata management course led to several fruitful business collaborations.”
However, it was the course on water efficiency management that proved to be a turning point in Mr Liew’s career. The course introduced him to the rapidly evolving field of sustainability design and highlighted the growing significance of the green economy, even before the Singapore Green Plan was launched the following year, in 2021.
Drawn to the green building sector, Mr Liew enrolled in the Specialist Diploma in Energy Efficiency and Management programme at SP PACE Academy in 2022.
“What convinced me to return to SP PACE Academy was the comprehensive curriculum,” he said. “It offered hands-on learning in a laboratory with industrial equipment, covering topics such as solar panels, building management systems, digital control programming, chillers and cooling towers, smoke extraction systems and precision instruments.”
CAPITALISING ON NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADVANCEMENT
Equipped with the knowledge he gained at SP PACE Academy, Mr Liew was given the opportunity to transition into project management for a green building construction project handled by his company.
“I was able to make meaningful contributions throughout the development stages,” he recounted. “Upon completion, the property developer endorsed and sponsored my application to become a Singapore Green Building Council Green Mark Accredited Professional.” This accreditation recognises individuals who possess the expertise to enhance the design and operation of environmentally friendly buildings.
Today, Mr Liew serves as the decarbonisation lead at his workplace, which is participating in Enterprise Singapore’s Enterprise Sustainability Programme. He drives initiatives to prepare his company for the green economy and contribute to the net-zero emissions by 2050 target outlined in the Singapore Green Plan.
Balancing full-time work, studies and family commitments was challenging, but Mr Liew said that the upskilling journey was immensely rewarding.
“I realised my mid-career struggles weren’t just bad luck,” he reflected. “I’ve come to understand that reskilling and upskilling are essential to staying competitive, relevant and employable in Singapore’s workforce.”
