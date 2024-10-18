Reimagine teamwork with one smart, seamless solution

In a fast-paced business environment, where collaboration often takes place across different locations and time zones, ineffective communication can significantly hinder productivity.

According to a survey by The Economist Intelligence Unit, barriers to communication often stem from different tool preferences. For instance, 31 per cent of millennials use instant messaging in the workplace every day, compared to just 12 per cent of baby boomers.

The lack of a centralised digital location for project documentation and records can exacerbate communication challenges. Coordinating multiple document changes across dispersed teams not only impacts productivity but also contributes to digital fatigue.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Zoom’s collaboration platform Zoom Workplace lessens workplace complexity by consolidating communication channels while reducing information silos and meeting overload.

“We help organisations reimagine teamwork by streamlining communications, enhancing employee engagement, optimising in-person time and improving productivity in a flexible work environment, all through a single platform,” said Mr Ricky Kapur, head of Asia Pacific at Zoom.

Zoom Workplace integrates both Zoom products and third-party apps, including popular ones from Microsoft and Google, offering greater customisation of the digital workspace.

Other productivity-enhancing features include AI-powered documents that turn meeting content into actionable tasks, wikis and project plans; virtual whiteboards that foster creativity and visual brainstorming; and a survey function for gathering feedback to support effective decision-making.

FUELLING COLLABORATION WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE