Rethinking the way we invest: A smart platform for a new generation

Younger investors are entering the markets earlier, often without the intermediaries their parents relied on. Many now prefer digital platforms that offer direct access, clearer pricing and the flexibility to make investment decisions on their own terms.

A recent World Economic Forum survey found that about a third of Gen Z investors are already active in capital markets by early adulthood, primarily through trading apps. This reflects a broader move towards self-managed investing, where access to real-time data and insights is valued.

“We’re seeing a new generation of investors who are far more self-directed than before,” said Mr Gavin Chia, CEO of IG Singapore and Emerging Markets. “Five or 10 years ago, most retail investors relied heavily on banks or advisers. Today, many want to access markets directly, with clarity and the ability to make informed decisions anytime, anywhere.”

This behavioural shift comes amid a changing macroeconomic landscape. After a strong year for global equities in 2025 – buoyed by interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve – yields on low-risk instruments have fallen significantly. In Singapore, the cut-off yield on the six-month T-bill, for instance, has slipped to around 1.4 per cent.

With cash earning less, many retail investors are now reassessing how they allocate capital, and whether longer-term investments like equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could play a bigger role. But with volatility persisting, committing funds can still feel uncertain, particularly for those new to investing.

“With interest rates coming down, investors are moving away from holding cash and focusing more on building sustainable investing habits over time,” Mr Chia added.

BRINGING DECADES OF MARKET EXPERIENCE TO RETAIL INVESTING

Founded in 1974, IG Group is an FTSE 250-listed financial services company headquartered in London. It provides access to more than 19,000 financial markets and operates in 18 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

Its local arm, IG Asia, was incorporated in 2005 and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Best known for its contract for difference (CFD) and forex trading platform, it was named Best CFD Broker in Singapore 2025 by Global Brands Magazine and ranked Singapore’s No 1 CFD/FX broker by client relationships* according to the Investment Trends 2022-2024 Singapore Leverage Trading Report.

Now, the firm is expanding into the retail investing space with IG Markets, an easy-to-use, mobile-first platform. Said Mr Chia: “IG Group has spent decades serving sophisticated market participants. We are now extending that experience to a wider audience of investors who want greater transparency and agency in how they invest.”

TURNING HOLDING PERIODS INTO EARNING PERIODS