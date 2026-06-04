The Singapore International Jewellery Expo returns in July with a new identity and refreshed show

This year’s edition, which runs from Jul 9 to 12 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, marks a new chapter for SIJE. The show has refreshed its identity with a modernised logo featuring a diamond motif, alongside a deep purple palette long associated with luxury and royalty. More than a visual update, the rebrand signals a broader shift, with greater emphasis on accessibility and connection over the formality often associated with high jewellery.

“Every meaningful discovery begins with a journey,” said Dr Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia, which owns and manages SIJE. “At SIJE, that journey opens the door to the world's finest jewellery and timepieces, brought together so visitors can explore, compare and choose with confidence – all in one convenient setting.”

The show floor will also be updated, with improved navigation, dedicated discovery zones and an open lounge for visitors to meet or take a break between sessions. As part of SIJE’s digital transformation, an app will also be introduced to improve buyer experience, show navigation and buyer-exhibitor matching.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS YEAR