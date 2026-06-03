Smarter air cargo bookings: Cathay Cargo adds real-time control for forwarders

For freight forwarders, managing air cargo bookings has become more complex. Tight timelines, shifting capacity and evolving customer demands mean that plans often need to be adjusted at short notice.

Recent disruptions – including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that have led to shipment rerouting – have added to these pressures, raising both costs and uncertainty for businesses managing cross-border shipments.

This gap between operational demands and how bookings are managed has become increasingly apparent.

“The challenge has intensified as supply chains have become more volatile and timelines tighter,” said Ms Andress Lam, head of Cargo Digital at Cathay Cargo. “Forwarders are now expected to respond almost immediately, yet post-booking changes have traditionally relied on manual, fragmented processes.”

The new Manage Booking feature on the Cathay Cargo website is designed to address this. Available round the clock, it allows freight forwarders to manage and adjust bookings directly, without relying on phone calls or wait for follow-ups.

By offering real-time visibility and direct control over post-booking changes, the feature helps forwarders respond more quickly when plans shift.