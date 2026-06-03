Smarter air cargo bookings: Cathay Cargo adds real-time control for forwarders
Cathay Cargo’s enhanced online platform gives freight forwarders greater visibility and flexibility to manage booking changes amid volatile supply chains.
For freight forwarders, managing air cargo bookings has become more complex. Tight timelines, shifting capacity and evolving customer demands mean that plans often need to be adjusted at short notice.
Recent disruptions – including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that have led to shipment rerouting – have added to these pressures, raising both costs and uncertainty for businesses managing cross-border shipments.
This gap between operational demands and how bookings are managed has become increasingly apparent.
“The challenge has intensified as supply chains have become more volatile and timelines tighter,” said Ms Andress Lam, head of Cargo Digital at Cathay Cargo. “Forwarders are now expected to respond almost immediately, yet post-booking changes have traditionally relied on manual, fragmented processes.”
The new Manage Booking feature on the Cathay Cargo website is designed to address this. Available round the clock, it allows freight forwarders to manage and adjust bookings directly, without relying on phone calls or wait for follow-ups.
By offering real-time visibility and direct control over post-booking changes, the feature helps forwarders respond more quickly when plans shift.
PROVIDING EASE AND TRANSPARENCY IN REAL TIME
Using the Manage Booking feature, freight forwarders can carry out routine changes independently. These include adjusting flight schedules and shipment dates, modifying cargo size or weight, and updating shipper or consignee details – all through a single interface.
Rather than replacing existing support channels, the feature complements them. More complex requests can still be handled by Cathay Cargo’s teams, while routine updates are completed online.
A centralised dashboard brings together booking information from multiple channels, giving users a real-time overview of all active shipments. Instead of switching between different systems, emails or trackers, operations teams can monitor updates on a single screen. This reduces the risk of missed updates and allows a quicker response.
The platform also includes a full audit trail of booking changes, recording what was changed, when and by whom. Combined with automated email notifications, this improves coordination across teams and reduces reliance on manual handovers, follow-up emails or verbal updates, ensuring everyone works from the same, up-to-date information.
BETTER VISIBILITY FOR DECISION-MAKING AND COST CONTROL
In an environment where routes, capacity and costs shift quickly, even small booking changes can have wider implications.
The Manage Booking feature allows users to preview how proposed changes will affect booking status and costs before confirming them. “Instead of working through uncertainty – wondering whether a change might affect secured space, rates or confirmed status – forwarders can now see the exact implications before they commit,” said Ms Lam.
This added transparency is particularly valuable for complex shipments or tight delivery windows, where miscalculations can lead to delays or increased costs.
While it is still early days, initial feedback suggests the feature is already making a difference. “Manage Booking is supporting faster turnaround times, better decision-making and greater confidence in managing shipments,” shared Ms Lam.
DRIVING A BROADER DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Manage Booking is part of Cathay Cargo’s wider effort to digitalise operations and improve the end-to-end cargo experience. Other initiatives include HeavyPro, an intelligent tool that reduces planning time for heavyweight cargo, and Cargo Connect, which digitises operational workflows across different touchpoints.
Cathay Cargo has also introduced real-time shipment and customs clearance visibility through the International Air Transport Association’s One Record protocol – becoming the first airline globally to offer real-time customs clearance status using this standard.
Together, these initiatives aim to reduce fragmentation across booking, planning and execution – creating a more transparent, predictable and data-driven experience from booking to delivery. “We are reducing manual touchpoints while improving transparency, speed and data quality across the shipment lifecycle,” said Ms Lam.
As digital tools and automation become more embedded in cargo operations, the role of freight forwarders is also evolving. With routine processes increasingly automated, forwarders can focus more on higher-value activities – such as optimising routes, managing exceptions and advising customers.
Cathay Cargo sees its digital investments as part of this shift. “We continue to invest in customer-centric platforms, artificial intelligence integration and application programming interface connectivity that fits into forwarders’ existing workflows,” said Ms Lam.
She added that by working closely with customers and adopting open standards and scalable platforms, Cathay Cargo aims to help freight forwarders operate more efficiently and adapt faster to change.
Find out how Cathay Cargo’s digital innovations support more efficient cargo operations.