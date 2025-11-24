Software-defined vehicles: Powering a new era of mobility

Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) flip that model. They rely on a centralised architecture powered by high-performance computers. This approach makes it possible to deliver new features remotely through over-the-air updates, along with real-time performance upgrades and bug fixes. In effect, the vehicle becomes a digital platform – one that learns, adapts and improves over time.

“What sets SDVs apart is that software enables the vehicle’s core functions,” Mr Ratnaparkhe shared. “By centralising intelligence and decoupling hardware from software, automakers can build vehicles that evolve.”

PERSONALISED, PROACTIVE AND ALWAYS CONNECTED

Software is also reshaping how drivers experience their vehicles. Today’s users want more than basic functionality – they expect connected and customisable experiences. “Increasingly, drivers want their cars to be as intuitive, responsive and personalised as the devices in their hands,” noted Mr Ratnaparkhe.

This is where SDVs come in. By running diagnostics on driver behaviour, for instance, they can detect potential issues early and reduce the risk of accidents.

Beyond safety, personalisation is another key feature. From infotainment and ambient lighting to performance settings and driver assistance, SDVs can be tailored to suit individual preferences, time of day and even the destination. “Software is redefining what ‘driving experience’ means – moving from reactive safety to proactive intelligence,” Mr Ratnaparkhe said.

The shift reflects a broader trend where people view their vehicles not just as a mode of transport, but as a third living space – a place where they can stay connected, as they do at home or in the office.