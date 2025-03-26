Take a leap into Tiger Brokers’ traineeship programme
The homegrown brokerage firm launches Tiger L.E.A.P Programme to equip fresh graduates and mid-career professionals with the skills to thrive as modern remisiers.
In the face of technological advancements, shifting market dynamics and the rise of self-directed trading platforms, the stockbroking industry is undergoing a major transformation. This shift has profoundly impacted remisiers – once the backbone of Singapore's brokerage industry – who traditionally executed trades on behalf of clients.
“Technology has reshaped brokerage services in Singapore. Opening a stock-trading account, which used to take months, now takes just five minutes,” said Tiger Brokers CEO Ian Leong, adding that trades are now completed in milliseconds.
The rise of low-cost online brokerages has intensified competition, reducing commissions and challenging remisiers to demonstrate their value to clients in a changing landscape. At the same time, the rapid growth of US markets has made international investments more attractive, transforming global investment strategies.
To address these challenges, Tiger Brokers introduced Tiger L.E.A.P (Learn, Experience, Achieve, Perform) Programme, a half-year full-time traineeship designed to equip aspiring professionals with the skills to become a Tiger investment manager – a licensed trading representative who helps clients manage their investment portfolio.
“Our aim is to train investment managers to pinpoint opportunities and leverage market insights for precise trades, shifting from a transaction-based model to a value-added, wealth management approach,” said Mr Leong. “Through the Tiger L.E.A.P Programme, the next generation of remisiers will be empowered to provide clients with personalised service, guide them on complex strategies and act as a compass in their wealth-building journeys.”
ALL-ROUNDED TRAINING PATHWAY
Trained on the Tiger Trade and TradingFront platforms, Tiger L.E.A.P Programme participants will gain hands-on experience in key functionalities like real-time trading terminals, live market data, price quotes and order book management. Additionally, they can leverage advanced technical charting tools to analyse market trends and identify opportunities based on stock price movements.
Rotations across multiple departments such as customer service, credit, compliance and marketing provide trainees with broad exposure to trading, portfolio management and client engagement. Guided by seasoned professionals, they refine their ability to conduct financial analysis, implement trading strategies and manage the challenges of an evolving market.
“Graduates will emerge as modern remisiers, bridging the gap between traditional financial advisory and digital trading platforms, while helping to reinvigorate investor interest in the Singapore stock market,” said Mr Leong.
Mr Raymond Chin, head of agency at Tiger Brokers, added: “We designed this programme and platform to equip investment managers with data-driven insights and strategies to maintain a competitive edge. We strive to nurture modern remisiers who bring a human touch to investing.”
JOIN THE TIGER PACK
With accolades such as No 1 in WealthTech on Fortune’s 2024 Asia Fintech Innovators list and Best Retail Broker Award (2023) from the Securities Investors Association Singapore, Tiger Brokers continues to drive technological innovation in the finance industry. Operating in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia and the United States, Tiger Brokers provides an ideal training ground for aspiring finance professionals.
Tiger L.E.A.P Programme is open to fresh graduates from universities or polytechnics, as well as those looking to transition from non-finance industries.
More importantly, Tiger Brokers is seeking individuals who are motivated and resourceful, with a strong passion for finance and trading. They must also have a collaborative mindset, a proactive attitude and a willingness to take ownership of their professional growth.
Mr Leong said: “For anyone looking to start a career in finance, this is a unique and exciting opportunity. Our traineeship programme is designed to equip participants with the skills the market needs, providing them with the tools, knowledge and support to confidently step into a new role.”
To apply to become a Tiger investment manager, visit the Tiger Brokers website.