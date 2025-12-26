Tradition goes online: Shopee helps sellers scale new heights

More than just music, the rhythms of the rebana – a traditional Malay hand drum – represent a wealth of cultural heritage that teacher and musician Mohd Zulhafiz bin Jamaludin, 39, aims to preserve for the next generation.

To make this fast-disappearing art form more accessible, he set up Sutra Nurani, a store selling traditional musical instruments, in Selayang, Selangor, in 2011. Refurbishing and selling second-hand instruments enabled Mr Zulhafiz to introduce them to a wider audience. But it was moving Sutra Nurani online via Shopee in 2019 that truly amplified these traditional sounds across Malaysia – and beyond.

BUILDING A MUSICAL BRIDGE BETWEEN CULTURE AND PEOPLE

While passionate about traditional music, Mr Zulhafiz has also been quick to innovate. Noting how rebanas often rip easily, he began crafting his own version, replacing the traditional animal skin with synthetic material used in modern drums and pairing it with high-quality wood.

However, foot traffic to his Selayang shop was limited, and customers often had to travel across state borders. During the COVID-19 pandemic, both visitor footfall and sales plummeted further. Determined to keep his music dream alive, Mr Zulhafiz turned to Shopee.