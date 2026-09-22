Why flu prevention matters as Singapore’s population ages

For many older adults, ageing well means having the freedom to keep doing the things that give meaning to life – be it meeting friends, travelling or simply going about daily life independently.

But staying active later in life is not just about good nutrition, exercise or regular health screenings. Preventing infectious diseases is another part of that equation.

Vaccination is an important pillar of healthy ageing, said Dr Litjen Tan, chief policy and partnership officer at Immunize.org, a United States-based organisation that aims to improve immunisation coverage and vaccine confidence.

Flu, pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus and shingles are all vaccine-preventable, and when you are older, these infections can hit much harder, so vaccination should be one of the first things that comes up, he added.