3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Johor, first since August tremors

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian state of Johor has been hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on Saturday (Sep 27), the latest in a month.

The earthquake occurred at about 9.04am, 25km southeast of Batu Pahat at a depth of 10km, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said in a social media post.

The authorities said tremors may have been felt in areas around Batu Pahat.

MetMalaysia added that it would continue to monitor the situation closely.

A series of earthquakes struck Johor in late August, with magnitudes from 2.5 to 4.1. Experts have linked the tremors to the Mersing Fault Zone.

Although the quakes have been mild, residents in several districts, including Segamat, Yong Peng and Kluang, had previously reported feeling the ground shake.

These earthquakes serve as a reminder that Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore and the surrounding region are not immune to the natural disaster that could trigger severe tremors and inflict damage to people and property, said geological experts.

They noted that a pair of earthquakes - which measured above 5 on the Richter scale - occurred in 1922 in Johor that were widely felt.

There was also a tremor in 1948 felt near southern Singapore that inflicted damage to property.