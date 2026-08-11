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Air India captain tests positive for marijuana: Reports
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Air India captain tests positive for marijuana: Reports

An Air India Phuket-Delhi flight last week suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude, injuring 13 passengers and four crew members.

Air India captain tests positive for marijuana: Reports

An Air India Airbus A350 aeroplane is displayed at the Wings India 2024 aviation event at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, India, on Jan 18, 2024. (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

11 Aug 2026 10:06PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2026 11:13PM)
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NEW DELHI: The captain of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude last week has tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday (Aug 11).

Earlier in the day, India's Ministry of Civil Aviation summoned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson over the incident, which involved an Airbus A320neo aircraft, a second source said.

Air India and the ministry did not respond to requests for comment. Wilson told news channels the airline had briefed the ministry on the status of the investigation into the incident.

The summons came days after Indian authorities opened an investigation into the incident, which injured 13 passengers and four crew members.

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The flight from the Thai tourist city experienced a "momentary altitude variation" while it was flying over the eastern Indian state of Odisha, the government had said earlier.

The aircraft, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, landed safely in Delhi.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the captain's initial screening for psychoactive substances produced a result requiring confirmatory laboratory testing.

Air India had said that it had not been informed of the results. The airline is majority-owned by the Tata Group, with Singapore Airlines holding a roughly 25 per cent stake.

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Source: Reuters/nh

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