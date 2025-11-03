Sole survivor of Air India crash has painful memories

LONDON: The only survivor of June's Air India crash has told UK media of the mental and physical anguish he has endured since surviving the deadly disaster in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh said in the interviews aired and published on Monday (Nov 3) that the months following the crash, which killed 241 people on the London-bound plane and 19 others on the ground, had been "very difficult".

The British citizen, who lives in Leicester, central England, walked away from the plane wreckage in what he has called "a miracle", but lost his brother.

"God gave me life but took all my happiness, and from my family," the 39-year-old told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It completely brought down my family ... it's very difficult for me and my family."

He added that his brother, Ajay, "was my strength" and "my everything".

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad in western India on Jun 12, smashing into a medical college.

A preliminary investigation report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said fuel to the jet's engines was cut off moments before impact.

It did not offer any other firm conclusions or apportion blame for the disaster.