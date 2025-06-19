Air India says plane 'well-maintained' before crash

NEW DELHI: Air India's Boeing plane was "well-maintained" before it crashed a week ago, killing all but one of 242 people on board, the airline said Thursday (Jun 19).

Indian authorities are yet to detail what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to hurtle to the ground in the western city of Ahmedabad, where at least 38 people were also left dead.

As investigators attempt to retrieve data from the plane's black boxes - the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder - the airline said that no problems were detected with the jet before the disaster.

"The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023," Air India said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight," the airline said.

The London-bound jet burst into a fireball when it smashed into a residential area of Ahmedabad moments after takeoff.

Initial checks since the crash on Air India's Dreamliners "did not reveal any major safety concerns", the country's civil aviation regulator said Tuesday.

India's aviation investigative unit said Thursday the probe was "progressing steadily".

"Key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway," the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said in a statement.