Boeing 787’s emergency-power system likely active before Air India crash: Report

Investigators believe the Air India Boeing Dreamliner had its emergency-power generator operating when it crashed last week in India's Ahmedabad, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (Jun 18) citing people familiar with the probe.

Boeing said it will defer to India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau for comment. Engine maker GE Aerospace did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India's federal civil aviation ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' email seeking comment.

Reuters couldn't immediately verify the WSJ report.

The system, known as the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), generates electricity and hydraulic pressure to ensure pilots can control the plane even if both engines fail.

The preliminary finding raise questions about whether the plane's engines functioned properly during takeoff, the report said. The Dreamliner was fitted with GE Aerospace's GEnx engines.