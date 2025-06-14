Commentary: Speculation about cause of Air India crash is rife - here's why it's a problem

QUEENSLAND: Not long after Air India flight AI171 crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday (Jun 12), killing more than 240 people, public speculation about the causes of the disaster was rife.

Parts of the media seem to be encouraging this. For example, I was contacted by an international news organisation for an interview about the tragedy. While I agreed, I cautioned that I could only say “it is too early to speculate”. They decided not to proceed with the interview. No reason was given, but perhaps it was my aversion to speculation.

Of course, I want to know as much as anyone else what caused this disaster. But publicly speculating at such an early stage, when there is so little evidence available, is more than unhelpful. It is also harmful, as many examples throughout history have shown.

LIKE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL EXCAVATION

Aviation accident investigations start as soon as first responders have extinguished the fires and completed the search for survivors – the first and foremost driver when responding to such a disaster – and have declared the site safe.

The identification of the victims will then commence, completed by a different agency, parallel to the accident investigation.

State authorities aren’t the only people involved. The aircraft manufacturer (in this case Boeing) will usually send representatives to assist the investigation, as can the home countries of victims.