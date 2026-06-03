AirAsia reviewing policy after family with cerebral palsy child removed from flight due to 'safety requirements'

SINGAPORE: Malaysian carrier AirAsia has said that it is reviewing its policy after a family with a child with cerebral palsy was offloaded from its flight.



The decision made at the time was based on "applicable safety requirements relating to the suitability of the child restraint device presented for use on board", the airline said on Wednesday (Jun 3) in response to CNA's queries.

The airline is currently "reviewing its policies and procedures relating to specialised child restraint devices to ensure greater clarity and consistency", said Captain Saravanan Subramaniam, AirAsia X's chief safety and quality officer.

THE INCIDENT

A woman posted a complaint on Facebook on May 28, claiming her family was removed from a Singapore to Kuching flight on May 26 due to the use of a "special aircraft/car seat" for her daughter, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

In her Facebook post, Syarifah Ella Wan Wahab said she and her family, consisting of herself, her husband, three children and a helper were already seated inside the plane when they were informed by a ground staff and crew member that the pilot in command had decided to deny the use of her daughter’s FAA-approved seat and requested that the entire family disembark from the flight.

She said in her post that the seat had been declared upon check-in at Changi Airport and the ground staff were fully aware of her daughter's condition, with staff even asking about the seat's weight and her child's medical condition.

"I fully acknowledge and respect that the pilot in command holds final authority concerning onboard safety decisions.

"However, what deeply affected us was the manner in which the situation was communicated and handled," she said in her post.