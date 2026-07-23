AirBorneo says newly launched Singapore-Kuching flights 80% booked for Chinese New Year, eyes ASEAN expansion

SINGAPORE: Sarawak-owned carrier AirBorneo Airways has recorded strong demand for flights during next year’s Chinese New Year period with tickets already about 80 per cent booked on its newly launched Singapore-Kuching route, its chief executive officer said on Thursday (Jul 23).

This comes as the airline prepares to expand its fleet and regional network in Southeast Asia.

AirBorneo’s CEO Megat Ardian Aminuddin said that tickets for the route went on sale on Jul 13 and bookings for flights over a roughly 10-day period for 2027’s Chinese New Year holiday season have since averaged 80 per cent. Chinese New Year falls on Feb 6 next year.

“That’s our target, to get 80 per cent of bookings,” he said at a media session at the Grand Hyatt Singapore.

AirBorneo launched its first international service on Wednesday, operating a Boeing B737-800 aircraft between Kuching and Singapore via Changi Airport Terminal 4, after earlier launching flights to Kuala Lumpur on Monday.