‘More than just an airline': Why Sarawak must nip state-owned AirBorneo's troubles in the bud

KUALA LUMPUR: Pricey airfares, schedule changes and flight cancellations.

The troubles plaguing Sarawak-owned AirBorneo in recent months should not be allowed to fester, analysts say, or they risk undermining the state's ambitions in pursuing rapid development and greater autonomy.

The Sarawak government can still turn the situation around by ensuring AirBorneo improves public communication and operational efficiency, observers also say, adding that a successful Sarawak-owned airline will boost the state's case for greater control of its resources.

"AirBorneo’s problems are unlikely to weaken the political case for greater Sarawak autonomy. But they do sharpen the question of state capacity," said Asrul Sani, associate vice-president at strategic advisory firm The Asia Group.

REBRANDED FROM MASWINGS

In February 2025, the Sarawak government agreed to acquire MASwings from Malaysia Aviation Group - the parent company of flag carrier Malaysia Airlines - to strengthen regional air connectivity and ensure affordable fares for Sarawak and its people.

MASwings was rebranded as AirBorneo, which has continued the primary aim of operating domestic rural air services in Sabah and Sarawak. The airline has plans to launch international routes in July.

The sheer size of the East Malaysian states and their distance from West Malaysia means locals see domestic air travel as a crucial mode of transport that should be efficient and relatively affordable.

Sarawak’s purchase of an airline - alongside its takeover of a port and a bank - is also seen as one of its flagship development projects as the state pushes for greater autonomy in the Malaysian Federation.