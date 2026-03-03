Petronas, Sarawak lawsuits pose serious ‘constitutional stress test’, headache for Anwar government

KUALA LUMPUR: Two opposing legal suits filed in the Federal Court by national oil corporation Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and the Sarawak state government over hydrocarbon resource ownership have cast a long shadow over long-assumed understandings of federal power in Malaysia.

Analysts note that the filings — Petronas' on Jan 10 and Sarawak's on Feb 23 — represent not merely a corporate-regulatory dispute but the most serious federal constitutional test since Malaysia's formation in 1963.

"At this stage, the situation does not amount to a constitutional crisis in the classical sense, but it does constitute a significant constitutional stress test with clear political implications," said Samirul Ariff Othman of Global Asia Consulting and a lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Petronas.

Jamil Ghani, a doctoral candidate at Singapore's S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said the Federal Court's ruling will have serious implications for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's government and the country's economic stability.

"A clear and definitive ruling could resolve longstanding ambiguities over federal-state legal boundaries in oil and gas governance. However, if the court adopts a narrow interpretation or leaves room for further contestation, it may instead formalise competing legal claims and prolong uncertainty," he told CNA.

Samirul added: "The issues before the court are serious because they would have implications well beyond the oil and gas sector, potentially prompting renewed assertions of state authority and reopening long-assumed understandings of federal power."

THE DISPUTE

Both parties’ turn to the Federal Court represents the latest twist to a saga that goes back to July 2024, when Petronas and the Sarawak state government began talks over the latter's claim for greater autonomy over its hydrocarbon reserves.

The core dispute is Sarawak's challenge to the constitutional foundation of Petronas' monopoly over the country's hydrocarbon reserves that is stipulated under the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) enacted in 1974.