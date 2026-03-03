Alleged plot to topple government well-funded, ‘strategically planned’ until next election: Anwar
The alleged plan involved using the media, publishing legal analyses questioning government measures, influencing parliamentary questions, and using the influence of international bankers to question the prime minister’s motives, the premier told Parliament.
KUALA LUMPUR: An alleged plot to topple the Malaysian government planned to use international bankers and media outlets to undermine national institutions until the next general election due by February 2028, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told parliament on Tuesday (Mar 3).
“According to preliminary investigations … the activities were based overseas, funded with significant resources, supported by local individuals, and strategically planned to challenge the current government and its initiatives, culminating at the next general election,” Anwar said in response to a question by opposition Member of Parliament Shahidan Kassim on a police probe into the matter.
The police confirmed last Friday it was investigating alleged attempts to overthrow the government.
A police report circulating online had reportedly named Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the widow of late former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, but she has denied involvement in any attempt to destabilise the government, calling the allegation “false and preposterous”.
She also reportedly dismissed the suggestion that seeking public relations advice could be construed as a plot against the government.
On Tuesday, Shahidan asked Anwar if it was “wrong” for one to defend one’s family, and how it was different from alleged discussions in 2016 between leaders of Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat and a Washington-based consultancy to try and secure Anwar’s release from jail for sodomy and apply pressure on the government, led at the time by Prime Minister Najib Razak. The alleged discussions were reported by news portal MalaysiaNow on Mar 2.
The premier said the latest alleged plot went beyond Daim.
“This is not about Tun Daim personally. If you read the report … this attempts to question the entire national system and government legitimacy,” he said.
“The plan is to topple the government as the timeline is from August (2025) to the general election. This is not just about freeing an individual from accusations.”
Daim and Na’imah were charged with failing to declare their assets in January 2024, but Daim was acquitted after he died on Nov 13 that year. Prosecutors said they would proceed with Na’imah’s case.
On Tuesday, Anwar said the alleged plot was driven by large-scale graft probes by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which on Friday sought public help in tracking down four of Daim’s children for an ongoing investigation.
The alleged plot involved using newspaper editors and journalists, publishing legal analyses questioning government measures, influencing parliamentary questions, and using the influence of international bankers to question the prime minister’s motives, he said.
Anwar also hinted at the involvement of individuals in “notable” Zionist groups, questioning if Arau MP Shahidan would continue supporting these people once their background came to light.
“If tomorrow we know that the people Arau wants to defend are from notable Zionist groups - notable Zionist groups used in this programme, this project, and wait one or two weeks for this situation to unravel and be revealed - do we choose to defend it?” he asked.
While Anwar declined to identify the parties involved, citing ongoing investigations, he noted that news outlet Bloomberg was named twice in a strategic document outlining the purported plan.
“Their strategy involved gathering information and influencing through international roundtables, international NGOs, and applying an international push,” Anwar said.
“Then, they planned to brief Bloomberg for further action.”
Over two days in February, the news outlet had published exposes involving the MACC and its chief Azam Baki.
On Feb 10, Bloomberg claimed in a report that Azam had a shareholding that could be worth about RM800,000 (US$203,900) in financial services company Velocity Capital Bhd. The shareholding’s value is above the government’s guideline for public servants.
The next day, it reported that MACC allegedly colluded with a group of businessmen, dubbed the “corporate mafia”, in corporate tussles, citing internal documents and interviews with witnesses.
CNA has contacted Bloomberg for comment.
Based on investigations, Anwar said the companies, organisations and individuals in the alleged plot had met six times in 2025, both in Malaysia and abroad.
The government was treating this seriously as the plan to involve international bankers suggested an effort to disrupt Malaysia’s economic strength, he said.
Anwar said he hoped opposition members would not support such initiatives even though it would benefit them, adding that he accepted their criticism in the House.
“But this is not about criticism of the prime minister. This is an effort to sabotage the government and country,” he said.
“That is why I say this matter cannot be taken lightly…we must not wait until it is too late and out of control before taking action. Preparedness and vigilance are necessary, beyond party or factional interests.”