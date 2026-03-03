Alleged plot to topple government well-funded, ‘strategically planned’ until next election: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: An alleged plot to topple the Malaysian government planned to use international bankers and media outlets to undermine national institutions until the next general election due by February 2028, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told parliament on Tuesday (Mar 3).

“According to preliminary investigations … the activities were based overseas, funded with significant resources, supported by local individuals, and strategically planned to challenge the current government and its initiatives, culminating at the next general election,” Anwar said in response to a question by opposition Member of Parliament Shahidan Kassim on a police probe into the matter.

The police confirmed last Friday it was investigating alleged attempts to overthrow the government.

A police report circulating online had reportedly named Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the widow of late former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, but she has denied involvement in any attempt to destabilise the government, calling the allegation “false and preposterous”.

She also reportedly dismissed the suggestion that seeking public relations advice could be construed as a plot against the government.

On Tuesday, Shahidan asked Anwar if it was “wrong” for one to defend one’s family, and how it was different from alleged discussions in 2016 between leaders of Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat and a Washington-based consultancy to try and secure Anwar’s release from jail for sodomy and apply pressure on the government, led at the time by Prime Minister Najib Razak. The alleged discussions were reported by news portal MalaysiaNow on Mar 2.

The premier said the latest alleged plot went beyond Daim.

“This is not about Tun Daim personally. If you read the report … this attempts to question the entire national system and government legitimacy,” he said.

“The plan is to topple the government as the timeline is from August (2025) to the general election. This is not just about freeing an individual from accusations.”