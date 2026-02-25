Anwar aide dismisses minister’s call for royal inquiry into Malaysia’s anti-graft agency

KUALA LUMPUR: An aide to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has brushed aside a minister’s call for a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to probe allegations by a news outlet that Malaysia’s anti-graft agency was colluding with a group of businessmen in corporate tussles.

Such a high-level inquiry should not rest solely on speculation or innuendo, and would require substantial proof rather than unsubstantiated claims, said Kamil Munim, Anwar’s political secretary in the Finance Ministry, in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 24). Anwar is also Finance Minister.

His statement came hours after Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he would propose an RCI on the matter at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Loke, who is secretary-general of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), said the government’s response to Bloomberg’s allegations – published in an investigative report on Feb 11 that cited internal documents and interviews with witnesses – had been “inadequate”.

Kamil said he respected any proposal to set up an RCI and agreed, “in principle, that the truth must be determined through a transparent process grounded in the law”.

“In a country that upholds the rule of law, any action must be grounded in established facts and credible evidence,” he was quoted as saying by news outlet Bernama.

An RCI, Malaysia’s highest form of public inquiry, is a fact-finding body convened by the king on the advice of the Cabinet. It looks into matters of “considerable public importance” and controversy, including the conduct of government officers and public service departments.

An RCI typically consists of ex-judges tasked to inquire and turn their findings into a report. It does not have the power to charge individuals or impose sentences.

Kamil said existing processes, whether investigations, inquiries or special committees, should be allowed to run their course. They have the mandate and capacity to fully gather and assess evidence, he said.