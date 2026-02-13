Malaysia forms special committee to probe anti-corruption chief, says communications minister

Local news outlet New Straits Times had previously reported him as calling Bloomberg's report malicious and misleading, saying that he had declared to the public service department the shares, which he bought last year and disposed of in the same year.

Meanwhile, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday night that Azam has commenced legal action against Bloomberg over its report on his share purchases, with his lawyers from Messrs Zain Megat & Murad sending a letter of demand to its offices in the United States and in Malaysia.

The Bloomberg report has prompted opposition lawmakers and civil society groups to renew demands for Azam's resignation and call for major reforms to the anti-graft agency, including the removal of the prime minister's power to appoint the MACC chief.



Azam's trading activities faced similar scrutiny in 2022 over allegations that he owned millions of shares in two publicly listed companies in 2015 and 2016.



The securities regulator said at the time it was unable to determine whether he had broken the law.