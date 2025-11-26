Malaysia PM Anwar’s ex-aide to face probe over US$152,000 bribery allegations

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia’s anti-graft agency will investigate a businessman’s allegations that he had given bribes to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's senior political secretary - who resigned on Tuesday (Nov 25) - with the premier also pledging that there would be "no interference" in such a probe.

Local media reported on Tuesday that Albert Tei, the businessman at the centre of a corruption scandal on mining projects in Sabah, had alleged that he had channelled funds totaling RM629,000 (US$152,215) to Anwar’s aide Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

The money was said to have been spent on home renovations, cigars and tailored suits.

Shamsul has not publicly addressed the allegations of Tei, which surfaced on Tuesday evening, hours after Shamsul announced his resignation.

Tei had alleged that he spent the RM629,000 after being purportedly assured that he could recoup the money "channelled to politicians in Sabah", news outlet Malaysiakini reported.

The report did not elaborate how the money would allegedly be channelled to politicians in Sabah nor what Tei was seeking exactly.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)’s chief commissioner Azam Baki said the agency will summon both Tei and Shamsul for questioning.

“In addition, MACC will call all other relevant parties for the purpose of gathering the necessary evidence,” he said, adding that the public should not speculate while the probe is ongoing.

Hours earlier, Anwar had pledged that MACC is free to probe allegations of wrongdoing faced by Shamsul, a former member of parliament for Hang Tuah Jaya.

“I have received the resignation of the senior political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, and I thank him for his service,” Anwar said in a statement.

“Regarding the allegations that have arisen, I emphasise that MACC is free to conduct an immediate investigation without any external interference.”

The premier added that the Malaysian government maintains “its principles of transparency and integrity” and will facilitate the investigations “in accordance with the rule of law”.